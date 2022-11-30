QUITMAN — Valley View edged Dardanelle 54-51 in overtime Monday in senior girls’ basketball at Quitman’s Fast Break Classic.
The Lady Blazers (4-0) outscored the Lady Lizards 9-6 in overtime. Valley View advances to play Southside tonight in the semifinals at 7.
Anna Winkfield scored 24 points to lead Valley View, including all nine of the Lady Blazers’ points in the fourth quarter, and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Valley View led 20-9 after the first quarter, 27-21 at halftime and 36-30 after the third quarter.
Morghan Weaver added 13 points for the Lady Blazers. Jaden Crews added nine points and 11 rebounds.
BIC 49, Bay 47
MONETTE – Hadlie Goodson scored 15 points Monday night to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 49-47 victory over Bay in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Riley Parker and Hallee Wells added 10 points each for the Lady Mustangs. Faith Muntz scored 15 points to lead Bay, followed by Marlena Hipsher and Hannah Lane with 11 points each.
BIC won the junior girls’ game 44-38. Chandler Gathright scored 19 points to lead BIC, while Josephine Hanneken scored 13 points and grabbed 12 rebounds.
Bella Dobbins had 19 points for Bay and Lexi Taylor added 10.
Riverside 55, Marmaduke 37
LAKE CITY – Riverside opened 2A-3 conference play Monday with a 55-37 victory over Marmaduke in senior girls’ basketball.
Gracie Washington and Amber Courtney scored 13 points each to lead the Lady Rebels (8-3, 1-0 conference). Brooklyn Berry added 11 points for Riverside, which led 20-8 after the first quarter, 31-16 at halftime and 40-27 after three quarters.
Mackenzie Hampton scored 22 points for Marmaduke.
Riverside (12-1) won the junior girls’ game 46-8, led by Carly Jo Womack with 21 points and Ryley Eakins with 13.
WBU Tournament
WALNUT RIDGE – Sixth-seeded Westside pulled away in the second half Monday to defeat Sloan-Hendrix 53-38 in senior girls’ basketball at the Williams Baptist University Tournament.
The Lady Warriors (4-1) advance to play third-seeded Riverside in the quarterfinals Thursday at 4 p.m.
Westside led 10-7 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime. The Lady Warriors increased their lead to 36-28 at the end of the third quarter and outscored the Lady Greyhounds 17-10 in the fourth.
Lanie Welch scored 23 points to lead Westside, while Makayla Gosha had 20 points for Sloan-Hendrix.
Seventh-seeded Hoxie defeated 10th-seeded Walnut Ridge 64-37. The Lady Mustangs advance to play second-seeded Tuckerman on Thursday evening at 6:40 p.m.
Hoxie had three players finish in double figures. Olivia Compton led the Lady Mustangs with 19 points, while Cara Forrester had 15 and Ellery Gillham had 11.
Two Lady Bobcats finished in double figures. Taylor Forrester led Walnut Ridge with 18 points and Layla Nunally finished with 13.