JONESBORO — Morghan Weaver scored 29 points Friday night to lead Valley View to a 76-72 victory over Batesville in double overtime in senior girls' basketball.
Weaver's performance included game-tying shots in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime. The teams were tied at 62 to end regulation and at 68 to end the first overtime.
Evy Smith gave Valley View (8-11, 2-6 5A-East conference) the go-ahead basket in the second overtime as the Lady Blazers scored the first six points of the period. Weaver made two free throws in the final 32 seconds as Valley View ended a six-game losing streak.
Annika Wilbanks added 15 points, Jaden Crews 14 and Mallory Welch 11 for Valley View. Salice Speed scored 22 points, Abby Hurley 20 and Hadley Cunningham 10 for Batesville (8-14, 1-7 conference).
Brookland 55, Highland 47
BROOKLAND — Brookland outscored Highland 19-9 in the fourth quarter Friday to earn a 55-47 victory in 4A-3 conference senior girls' basketball.
Stella Parker scored seven points in the fourth quarter to lead the Lady Bearcats. Kinsey Clark and Addy Vowell added two 3-pointers in the final period for Brookland (19-7, 11-2 conference).
Clark scored 12 points and Vowell 11 for the game. Parker and Evan Polsgrove added nine points each.
Brookland led 19-12 after the first quarter and 30-26 at halftime. Highland (18-6, 11-3 conference) rallied to lead 38-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Sadie Meyer scored 16 points, Emma Hyslip 15 and Annabelle Burton 13 for Highland.
Highland won the junior girls' game 36-18.
Bryant 62, Jonesboro 45
BRYANT — Bryant defeated Jonesboro 62-45 Friday night in 6A-Central conference senior girls' basketball.
Allannah Orsby scored 13 points and Diamond Reynolds added nine for the Lady Hurricane (8-14, 1-6 conference).
Tuckerman 62, Hoxie 31
TUCKERMAN — Tuckerman earned its 20th victory of the season Friday by defeating Hoxie 62-31 in 3A-2 conference senior girls' basketball.
Kenzie Soden scored 21 points and Ansley Dawson added 17 for Tuckerman (20-9, 7-5 conference). The Lady Bulldogs led 10-7 after the first quarter, 37-10 at halftime and 55-25 after the third quarter.
Cara Forrester scored 20 points to lead Hoxie.
Tuckerman (19-8) won the junior girls' game 42-35.