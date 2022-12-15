Girls basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech controlled the second half Tuesday to defeat Greenbrier 53-36 in senior girls’ basketball.
Greenbrier (4-8) pulled into a tie at 22 by outscoring GCT 15-8 in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles responded by building a 33-27 lead in the third quarter and outscoring the Lady Panthers 20-9 in the fourth.
Acey Fahr led GCT (11-2) with 13 points. Weslyn Burnside followed with 10 points, while Myiah Butler scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Bentonville 52, Jonesboro 40
JONESBORO – Bentonville rallied to defeat Jonesboro 52-40 Tuesday in senior girls’ basketball.
Jonesboro (4-7) led 15-7 at the end of the first quarter. Bentonville (8-2) rallied to lead 25-17 at halftime and 44-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Bramyia Johnson scored 15 points for the Lady Hurricane, followed by Diamond Reynolds with eight.
Westside 56, Blytheville 44
JONESBORO – Megan Hedger scored 16 points Tuesday to lead Westside to a 56-44 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Elizabeth Hufstedler added 11 points for the Lady Warriors (6-2, 2-0 conference). Westside led 29-23 at halftime and 34-29 after the third quarter.
Mikayla Guess scored 22 points for Blytheville.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 49-17, while Blytheville took the seventh-grade game 24-15.
Brookland 63, Forrest City 44
BROOKLAND – Brookland built a 17-point halftime lead Tuesday on the way to a 63-44 victory over Forrest City in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Bearcats (6-4, 3-0 conference) led 15-6 after the first quarter and 30-13 at halftime. Brookland took a 47-31 lead into the fourth quarter.
Stella Parker scored 22 points to lead Brookland. Kinley Morris added 10 points, Kinsey Clark nine on three 3-pointers and Jaci Hart eight for the Lady Bearcats.
Charnelle Hoof scored 19 points for Forrest City (6-4, 1-2).
Brookland won the junior girls’ game 36-27, led by Makenzie Watlington with 13 points and Emilee Coleman with 12. Forrest City won the seventh-grade game 33-24.
Batesville 49, Pocahontas 44
POCAHONTAS – Salicionna Speed scored 16 points Tuesday to lead Batesville to a 49-44 victory over Pocahontas in senior girls’ basketball.
Abby Hurley and Camya Porter added 12 points each for the Lady Pioneers (5-6). Isabella Jansen scored 12 points and Abby Liebhaber seven for Pocahontas.
Tuckerman 51, Cave City 44
CAVE CITY – Ansley Dawson scored 22 points Tuesday to lead Tuckerman to a 51-44 victory over Cave City in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Kenzie Soden added 17 points as the Lady Bulldogs (12-2, 2-0 conference) outlasted the Cavewomen. Cave City led 23-22 at halftime and Tuckerman edged in front 31-30 at the end of the third quarter.
BIC 66, Earle 43
EARLE – Hadley Goodson scored 23 points Tuesday as Buffalo Island Central rolled past Earle 66-43 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Arabella Oliver and Riley Parker added 11 points each for the Lady Mustangs (6-7, 3-1 conference). Shelby Gray scored 22 points for Earle.
Earle won the junior girls’ game 48-43, led by Jada Maples with 23 points and Journey Jefferson with 16. Chandler Gathright scored 15 points for BIC, while Josephine Hanneken added 13 points and nine rebounds.
Piggott 59, Armorel 41
ARMOREL – Emma Langley scored 23 points Tuesday to lead Piggott to a 59-41 victory over Armorel in senior girls’ basketball.
Grace Hooten added 20 points and Alyssa Manor 11 for the Lady Mohawks (6-2). Piggott led 16-5 after the first quarter, 36-20 at halftime and 45-29 after three quarters.
Holly Nixon scored 12 points for Armorel.
Piggott won the junior girls’ game 32-17, led by Libby Brantley with 16 points.
Newport defeated Piggott 60-31 in senior girls’ basketball Monday as Raigan Head scored 20 points and Aubrey Burns added 19. Hooten and Emma Langley scored 15 and 10 points, respectively, for Piggott.
Piggott defeated Newport 42-33 in the junior girls’ game Monday as Brooklyn Langley scored 16 points and Madden Mack added 15.
Rivercrest 73, Gosnell 60
GOSNELL – Brineka Taylor recorded 28 points, 13 rebounds and five steals Monday to lead Rivercrest to a 73-60 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Destiny Burks made five 3-pointers while adding 19 points, seven rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Lady Colts (6-4, 2-0 conference). Lacaja Dority contributed 10 points and six assists, while Zakiyah Brownlee chipped in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocked shots.
Mya Britman scored 13 points to lead Gosnell, followed by Nykira Real with 11. Kira Smith added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Rivercrest won the junior girls’ game 24-20, led by Ella Gonzalez with 10 points, and Gosnell won the seventh-grade game 21-17 in OT.
Salem 55, Hoxie 28
SALEM – Salem defeated Hoxie 55-28 Tuesday in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Marleigh Sellars scored 15 points, Olivia Dockins 14 and Greenly Hall 13 for the Lady Greyhounds (10-0, 3-0 conference).
Mammoth Spring 72, Couch, Mo., 39
MAMMOTH SPRING – Brynn Washam scored 15 points Tuesday to lead Mammoth Spring to a 72-39 victory over Couch, Mo., in the senior girls’ division of the Battle of the Border tournament.
Laney Young added 12 points and Adrianna Corbett 10 for the Lady Bears (12-3).