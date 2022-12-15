Girls basketball roundup

Greene County Tech’s Acey Fahr makes a move to the basket during Tuesday’s game against Greenbrier. Fahr scored 13 points as the Lady Eagles improved to 11-2 with a 53-36 victory.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Greene County Tech controlled the second half Tuesday to defeat Greenbrier 53-36 in senior girls’ basketball.

Greenbrier (4-8) pulled into a tie at 22 by outscoring GCT 15-8 in the second quarter. The Lady Eagles responded by building a 33-27 lead in the third quarter and outscoring the Lady Panthers 20-9 in the fourth.