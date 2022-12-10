Girls' basketball roundup

Brookland’s Stella Parker looks for a shot during Thursday’s game against Little Rock Christian in the First National Bank Shootout at Paragould. Parker scored 20 points in the Lady Bearcats’ 64-61 loss to the Lady Warriors.

 Amy Glenn photo

PARAGOULD — First National Bank Shootout host Paragould held Olive Branch, Miss., to 11 points in the first half Thursday night as the Lady Rams opened the senior girls’ basketball event with a 53-39 victory.

Jonesboro and Brookland both suffered close losses in other games Thursday. Batesville held off Jonesboro 49-46, while Little Rock Christian rallied to edge Brookland 64-61.