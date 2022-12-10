Girls' basketball roundup

PARAGOULD — First National Bank Shootout host Paragould held Olive Branch, Miss., to 11 points in the first half Thursday night as the Lady Rams opened the senior girls’ basketball event with a 53-39 victory.
Jonesboro and Brookland both suffered close losses in other games Thursday. Batesville held off Jonesboro 49-46, while Little Rock Christian rallied to edge Brookland 64-61.
Paragould outscored Olive Branch 16-3 in the second quarter to open a 24-11 halftime lead. The Lady rams led 39-28 at the end of the third quarter.
Six players scored between six and 11 points for Paragould. Keimauri Brown and Dixie Williams scored 11 points each to lead the Lady Rams, followed by Mikayla Lambert with 10.
Madison Young scored 19 points for Olive Branch.
Whitley Rogers scored 12 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Little Rock Christian overtake Brookland (4-4). The Lady Warriors trailed 49-44 after being outscored 18-12 in the third quarter.
Mia Smith added 14 points for Little Rock Christian, which led 32-31 at halftime.
Stella Parker hit four 3-pointers in scoring 20 points for Brookland. Kinley Morris hit two 3s and added 15 points; Kinsey Clark sank three 3s and scored 11 points; and Evan Polsgrove added 10 points for the Lady Bearcats, who made 11 3-pointers as a team.
Salicionna Speed scored 16 points, Camya Porter 15 and Abby Hurley 12 to lead Batesville past Jonesboro. The Lady Pioneers took the lead in the middle quarters, building a 25-19 halftime edge and a 39-29 advantage after three quarters.
Allannah Orsby scored 21 points, hitting four 3s, and Jazma Hooks added 11 for the Lady Hurricane. Orsby scored seven points in the fourth quarter as Jonesboro (3-5) outscored Batesville 17-10.
GCT 52, Shiloh Christian 22
ALMA – Greene County Tech opened a 23-point halftime lead Thursday and went on to defeat Shiloh Christian 52-22 in senior girls’ basketball at the Charles B. Dyer Classic.
The Lady Eagles (8-2) led 15-4 after the first quarter, 34-11 at halftime and 48-18 after three quarters.
Myiah Butler led GCT with 12 points and six rebounds. Acey Fahr added 10 points.
Piggott 48, Corning 41
PIGGOTT – Emma Langley scored 17 points Thursday as Piggott defeated Corning 48-41 in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Rylea Blascoe added 13 points and Alyssa Manor had 11 points, 19 rebounds and five blocked shots for the Lady Mohawks. Piggott (5-1, 1-0 conference) led 15-11 at halftime and 36-26 after the third quarter.
Whitley Bolen scored 19 points to lead Corning (9-2, 1-1), followed by Kenlie Watson and Katie Hampton with 11 points each.
Corning won the junior girls’ game 41-28 as Katie Karr scored 18 points. Libby Brantley led Piggott with 13 points.
Rivercrest 65, Harrisburg 37
HARRISBURG – Rivercrest won its 3A-3 conference opener in senior girls’ basketball Thursday, defeating Harrisburg 65-37.
Destiny Burks led the Lady Colts (5-4, 1-0 conference) with 23 points. Burks also added seven rebounds, six steals and three assists. Brineka Taylor added 18 points, 13 rebounds, six steals and two assists for Rivercrest, which led 13-3 after the first quarter, 29-7 at halftime and 42-22 after three quarters.
Elizabeth Green led Harrisburg with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Harrisburg won the junior girls’ game 31-22.
Rivercrest also won 59-51 at Armorel on Tuesday. Burks sank six 3-pointers while leading Rivercrest with 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
Lakiya Speed added 14 points; Lacaja Dority finished with 13 rebounds and nine assists; and Zakiyah Brownlee had eight rebounds and seven blocked shots for Rivercrest.
Anna Loyd led Armorel with 16 points. Ryleigh Culp added 15 points and 12 rebounds; Holly Nixon had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds; and Kyleigh Flatness added seven assists.
Armorel won the junior girls’ game 34-24 as Natalie Hardesty and Baylee Van Dyke scored 10 points each. Ciara Quade led Rivercrest with 11 points.
Rivercrest won the seventh-grade game 7-5.
Osceola 57, Valley View 48
OSCEOLA – Osceola edged Valley View 57-48 in overtime Thursday in senior girls’ basketball.
Morghan Weaver scored 17 points and Anna Winkfield added 11 for Valley View.
Riverside 63, Rector 39
LAKE CITY – Mackenzie Thomas scored 18 points Thursday to lead Riverside to a 63-39 victory over Rector in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Amber Courtney and Gracie Washington added 12 points each for the Lady Rebels (12-4, 3-0 conference).
Madison Wolfenbarger led Rector with 14 points.
Riverside (14-1, 3-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 36-19 as Ryley Eakins scored 13 points.
Maynard 55, CRA 25
MAYNARD – Maynard defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 55-25 in junior girls’ basketball Thursday.
Ryan Gramling scored 13 points to lead CRA.