Girls' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — A strong second half helped Westside pull away for a 58-35 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Warriors (5-2, 1-0 conference) led 23-18 at halftime and 40-30 after the third quarter. Lanie Welch scored 16 points and Elizabeth Hufstedler added 11 for Westside.
Sonia Barnes scored 10 points for Trumann.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 51-29, led by Mattyx Cureton’s 20 points, and also won the seventh-grade game 27-5.
Brookland 58, Wynne 26
WYNNE – Stella Parker scored 14 points Tuesday night to help Brookland defeat Wynne 58-26 in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Macy Slater added 11 points for the Lady Bearcats (4-3, 1-0 conference). Brookland led 10-1 after the first quarter, 26-12 at halftime and 45-19 after the third quarter.
Wynne won the junior girls’ game 34-29 and Brookland prevailed 34-31 in the seventh-grade game.
Mtn. Home 67, Valley View 52
JONESBORO – Amelia Rucker scored 18 points on six 3-pointers Tuesday, powering Mountain Home to a 67-52 victory over Valley View in senior girls’ basketball.
Rucker hit four 3s in the second quarter as the Lady Bombers outscored the Lady Blazers 24-13 to take a 41-34 halftime lead. She added two more 3s in the fourth quarter.
Laykin Moore added 12 points and Parker Huskey 10 for Mountain Home (4-3), which led 59-43 after the third quarter.
Morghan Weaver scored 22 points and Anna Winkfield 11 for Valley View (6-2).
Mammoth Spring 63, Manila 40
MANILA – Brynn Washam and Tay Davis combined for 51 points Tuesday night as Mammoth Spring defeated Manila 63-40 in senior girls’ basketball.
Washam scored 28 points and Davis added 23 for the Lady Bears (9-3). Madison Hitchcock scored 14 points to lead Manila.
Mammoth Spring opened a 23-6 lead in the first quarter. The Lady Bears led 39-16 at halftime and 50-27 after the third quarter.
Tuckerman 59, Hoxie 33
HOXIE – Ansley Dawson scored 18 points Tuesday to lead Tuckerman to a 59-33 victory over Hoxie in 3A-2 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Sophia Lancaster added 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs (11-2, 1-0 conference). Cara Forrester scored 10 points for Hoxie.
Tuckerman won the junior girls’ game 42-16.
CRA 36, Marked Tree 20
MARKED TREE – Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Marked Tree 36-20 in junior girls’ basketball Tuesday. Ryan Gramling led CRA with 14 points and three rebounds. Sofie Snow added eight points, three rebounds and two steals. Addie Estes grabbed nine rebounds to go with six points, while Maddie Meredith also scored six points.