Girls' basketball roundup

JONESBORO — A strong second half helped Westside pull away for a 58-35 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.

The Lady Warriors (5-2, 1-0 conference) led 23-18 at halftime and 40-30 after the third quarter. Lanie Welch scored 16 points and Elizabeth Hufstedler added 11 for Westside.