Glomski scores twice as JHS beats GCT

PARAGOULD — Jonesboro scored five goals in the first half, including two by Clay Glomski, to defeat Greene County Tech 5-0 in 5A-East conference boys’ high school soccer Tuesday.
Glomski scored on a breakaway to give the Hurricane (1-2, 1-1 conference) an early lead. Eder Leal scored the next goal off Gabriel Mata’s assist to give Jonesboro a 2-0 lead.
Anthony Lopez scored the third goal after weaving through some defenders. Glomski scored the fourth goal off Carlos Alvarado’s assist and Brayan Rivera added the Hurricane’s last goal off an assist from David Dominguez.
Goalie Josh Sanchez got the clean sheet with six saves.
Jonesboro (3-1, 1-1 conference) won the girls’ game 3-1.