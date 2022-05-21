Goblins deny Blazers in 10 innings

BENTON — Valley View relinquished its dream of back-to-back state baseball titles only after a terrific battle Friday night.
Down four runs against Harrison entering the seventh inning, the Blazers rallied to force extra innings. Neither team scored again until the bottom of the 10th, when the Goblins capitalized on a leadoff triple to prevail 10-9 in the Class 4A state championship game.
As the Goblins (22-12) celebrated their first state baseball championship since 2015, Valley View coach Josh Allison gathered his team outside the dugout, telling the Blazers (29-7) to not let Friday's outcome define them.
"To get back to this game was a big deal. We had chances to win it, but at the end of the day, winning the last game was awesome last year and being in the last game this year was awesome," Allison said. "What they'll remember more than anything is the memories we've shared."
The Blazers fell despite building an early 5-0 lead and finishing with 15 hits to the Goblins' 10 in a game that lasted three hours, 36 minutes.
Harrison started climbing back into the game with single runs in the second and third innings. The Goblins took a 7-5 lead with a five-run fourth inning that included an RBI single on a high fly that the Blazers lost in the twilight.
A two-run sixth inning, aided by a Valley View error, gave the Goblins a 9-5 lead going into the seventh.
"We gave them a lot of stuff early, but that's baseball. You want to be able to play perfect, but you can't sometimes," Allison said. "We lose a ball in a high sky. That could happen to anybody, and I lost it, too. That hurt us and it was nobody's fault. We left some other opportunities late, especially in extra innings, but what can you say? My kids, down four in the seventh, fought their way back. I couldn't ask for more from them."
Slade Caldwell was hit by a pitch to open the Valley View seventh. Lawson Ward's one-out single put runners on first and third.
Tyler Hoskins' RBI single made the score 9-6. Cooper Lutz hit an RBI single to end an eight-pitch at-bat, with another run scoring on the play as the Goblins' center fielder misplayed the ball.
Up 9-8, the Goblins removed starting pitcher Dylan Block, who struck out six batters while walking none. A balk moved Lutz to second base, where he was replaced by pinch-runner Nick Deniston.
Carter Saulsbury's two-out RBI single plated Deniston to tie the game 9-9. A walk to Carson Turley put two runners on base before Jackson Stotts' fly ball to center field ended the frame.
"When you start rallying, the guys start feeling better about themselves, and then the pitcher gets a little nervous, starts leaving balls over the heart (of the plate) and you start getting hits," Allison said. "Before you know it, they boot a ball and we're back in the game."
Caldwell , who came on to pitch in the fifth, wriggled out of a two-on, one-out jam in the seventh. He got out of trouble with an inning-ending strikeout in the eighth when Harrison had runners on second and third.
The Blazers were unable to score after putting two runners on base in both the eighth and ninth innings, the latter inning ending with a double play on a fly ball to center field. They had a runner caught stealing to end the 10th.
"I thought we had pressure on them every inning in extra innings. We just couldn't find the big hit, not that anybody wasn't trying," Allison said. "Everybody was trying. We just didn't get it done, but it wasn't for a lack of effort."
Harrison shortstop Sloan Barrett tripled to center field to lead off the bottom of the 10th. The Blazers walked the next two batters intentionally and brought in an outfielder as a fifth infielder before Cylan Madden lifted a fly ball to center field.
While the Blazers made a diving catch of Madden's fly ball, they were unable to throw home in time to tag Barrett, the Goblins' leadoff batter.
Caldwell (9-1) pitched the final 5 1/3 innings for Valley View, giving up three runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out eight and walking five (three intentionally).
"He pitched his butt off. I thought he had his best stuff of the year," Allison said. "He was pitching purely on guts there at the end. It's just a tough loss."
Valley View starter Eli Crecelius pitched three-plus innings, yielding four runs on three hits while striking out three and walking three. Preston Watlington gave up three runs on three hits, one being the misplayed fly ball, in the fourth.
Caldwell was 3-for-4 with two RBIs, both coming in the Blazers' five-run second inning. Ward, Hoskins, Lutz, Saulsbury and Stotts had two hits each, with Lutz driving in two runs.
Block was 4-for-5 to lead Harrison. Madden drove in three runs for the Goblins.
"We left a lot of opportunities, a lot of opportunities, but in this type of game the kids fought. They did all they could do," Allison said. "We had a lot of big hits and we still had a lot of opportunities out there."