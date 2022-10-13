JONESBORO — Southern Mississippi head coach Will Hall says his team needs to be more productive offensively than it was in the first five games of the season.
And when asked what might be affecting the Golden Eagles on that side of the football, Hall points to himself.
“We’re just not scoring points at a good enough level in 2022 to win games. There’s a lot of reasons for that, but ultimately it’s on me,” Hall said during Monday’s Sun Belt media availability. “I run the offense and I’m the head coach. We have to get better, and we have to get better fast.”
The Golden Eagles (2-3, 0-1 Sun Belt) host Arkansas State on Saturday in their Sun Belt home opener. They made their league debut last weekend at Troy, managing just 205 total yards in a 27-10 loss to the Trojans.
Troy produced just 338 total yards, but the Trojans were plus-two on turnovers and scored the game’s last 10 points.
“It was a big defensive struggle for a long part of the game and I thought they did a great job of preventing us from making explosive plays and forced some turnovers. We lost the turnover battle 4-2, which ultimately was the difference in the game,” said Hall, who is in his second year as USM’s head coach. “For us, we have to get better offensively. We’re not doing enough in that area to get it done. I thought we played really well defensively for most of the game. I thought we played good in the kicking game, I thought we won the kicking game battle.”
Hall’s background is on the offensive side of the ball. He was an assistant coach at Louisiana-Lafayette, Memphis and Tulane in the four seasons prior to taking over at USM, and he was 56-20 as a Division II head coach at West Alabama and West Georgia from 2011-16.
The Golden Eagles’ victories include a 64-10 rout of Northwestern State and a 27-24 win at Tulane, the Green Wave’s lone loss. USM opened with a 29-27 home loss to Liberty in the fourth overtime and fell the following week, 30-7, at Miami.
Golden Eagle running back Frank Gore Jr. is the league’s No. 7 rusher (381 yards) and senior linebacker Dominic Quewon has five solo sacks to lead the Sun Belt.
“It starts with them defensively, a very quick and active defense. They’re big up front,” ASU head coach Butch Jones said. “They’ve really made a commitment to the transfer portal up front ... and have a lot of returning starters on the back end. The back end, the second level of their defense, is very fast. Up front, it’s very stout. They get after it.
“Offensively, they do some things schematically with the wildcat. They have some really, really good receivers. Gore is a really good running back and they have a big, imposing offensive line. This is a really good football team. We know the challenge that it is to go on the road and win in this conference.”
Gore, the son of former NFL running back Frank Gore, has 1,890 career rushing yards in his third season at USM. The Eagles have a freshman quarterback in Zach Wilcke, who has thrown for 660 yards and five touchdowns, with four interceptions, in the last four games.
Three of Wilcke’s interceptions came against Troy. He was 17-of-25 passing for 194 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions, against Tulane.
Senior receiver Jason Brownlee has 23 receptions for 330 yards and three touchdowns after catching 12 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown against Troy.
USM ranks eighth among Sun Belt teams in scoring defense (24 points per game) and eighth in total defense (384.4 yards per game). Quewon is tied for fifth nationally with an average of a sack per game.
“I’m really proud of Dom and how he’s embraced his role. He plays about 15 to 20 snaps a game on defense in pass-rushing situations and he also plays in the kicking game,” Hall said. “He accepts that role and for older kids, sometimes that’s hard because they want to play more.”
USM’s defensive line features a couple of Southeastern Conference transfers in nose tackle Jalen Williams (Arkansas) and end Quentin Bivens (Ole Miss). Middle linebacker Daylen Gill and safety Tylan Knight are also Ole Miss transfers.
The Eagles have eight interceptions and three defensive touchdowns as a team. Senior cornerback Eric Scott returned interceptions for touchdowns against Liberty and Tulane.
Saturday’s game will be homecoming for USM as well as the Eagles’ first Sun Belt home game. Hall said USM’s regional rivalries will be great for fans.
“I think they’re excited about it. We had a good group travel to Tulane and a good group travel to Troy. Now we’re playing Arkansas State, who our fans know,” Hall said. “I think it’s going to be big, it’s only going to continue to grow. We’re excited about being in the Sun Belt and I know our fans are, too.”