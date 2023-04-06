HOXIE — Hoxie senior Ty Gramling signed his commitment with the Williams Baptist University track team during a ceremony Wednesday morning in Mustang Gymnasium.
Gramling, a three-sport athlete, played for the football and basketball Mustangs in addition to specializing in hurdles for the track team.
Continuing his track and field career was an easy decision for the state-qualifier in the 300-meter hurdles.
“It’s something I’m good at. It takes me to my happy place,” he said of running hurdles.
He finished 10th as a junior in the Class 3A state track meet, which he said was the highlight of his time at Hoxie.
“I fell down and still beat my personal record,” he said.
Hoxie senior boys track coach Austin Williams said Gramling has continued to improve during his senior season.
“He’s very athletic and has done well at all the things he does,” Williams said. “It’s a great opportunity for him.”
Gramling credits his success to his coaches.
“They always motivate me to do better and work on improving,” he said.
Gramling expects to compete in hurdles at WBU, as well, noting that the university’s proximity and the coaching staff helped him make his decision.
“It’s close,” he said. “And when I went there, the track people already knew who I was.”
Williams track and field coach Tim Shepard said the Eagles have several seniors leaving their program and Gramling will help fill their shoes.
“Ty is a great athlete,” Shepard said. “He brings a lot of athleticism that we will need. He’s going to be a good jumper for us and we’re happy to have him.”