JONESBORO — Jonesboro’s quest for a sixth consecutive trip to the state volleyball finals ended Wednesday afternoon.
Greenbrier, champion of the 5A-West conference, defeated the Lady Hurricane 25-22, 26-28, 25-17, 25-17 in the Class 5A state quarterfinals at Marion. Jonesboro (28-7) played in the finals five consecutive seasons, winning state titles in 2016, 2018 and 2019 while finishing as the runner-up in 2017 and 2020.
The Lady Hurricane entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed from the 5A-East with a 12-2 conference record, losing only to Marion.
Paragould, the No. 3 seed from the 5A-East, exited the tournament Wednesday with a 25-17, 25-17, 25-12 loss to 5A-Central champion Little Rock Christian. The Lady Rams swept Lake Hamilton 25-17, 25-23, 25-9 in the first round Tuesday.
Valley View, which is seeking its seventh consecutive state title and 19th consecutive finals appearance, swept Southside Batesville 28-26, 25-20, 25-16 in the Class 4A quarterfinals at Springdale. The 4A-Northeast champion Lady Blazers (33-3) play tournament host Shiloh Christian in the semifinals today at 1 p.m.
Brookland, the No. 2 seed from the 4A-Northeast, played Mena in a later Class 4A quarterfinal match Wednesday. The Lady Bearcats ousted Farmington on Tuesday.
Westside was eliminated from the 4A tournament Tuesday night with a 25-18, 25-17, 30-28 loss to Harrison.
Abby Manley led the Lady Warriors with nine kills and two blocks. Sloane Welch finished with seven kills and nine digs for Westside, the No. 3 seed from the 4A-Northeast.
Also for the Lady Warriors, Jamisen Gauntt finished with six kills; Laynee Montgomery had a double-double of 11 assists and 11 digs along with four kills; Ashley Kercheval also had four kills; Georgia Spinks contributed 12 assists and 10 digs; Sydney Pickering recorded 12 digs; Baile Rogers added five digs; and Lanie Welch had two blocks.
Wynne fell 25-22, 25-23, 25-19 to Shiloh Christian on Tuesday.
Hoxie lost 25-23, 25-15, 25-8 to Hackett in the Class 3A state quarterfinals Wednesday in Paris. The 3A-Northeast champion Lady Mustangs advanced Tuesday with a 25-16, 25-22, 25-16 sweep of Bergman.
Kailey Moody was 12-for-12 serving with four aces, 13 kills, 28 assists and four digs in Hoxie’s first-round victory. Cara Forrester added 13 kills and 25 assists while serving 10-for-11.
Ellery Gillham was 10-for-10 with 10 kills and eight digs; Chloe Prater added five kills and four digs; Bailey Prater was 13-for-13 serving; Mykala Johnson added five kills; and Bella Brady was 12-for-12 serving.
Walnut Ridge was eliminated in the first round Tuesday, falling 25-20, 25-21, 21-25, 25-17 to Harding Academy.
Harrisburg took the first set Tuesday before Dover rallied for a 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 25-22 first-round victory over the third-seeded Lady Hornets (12-13).
Harrisburg’s Emerson Kirby finished with 18 assists and 17 digs, while Akaycea Mallory was 11-of-12 serving with four kills and two blocks. Lilly Betts also had four kills along with 17 digs and two blocks.
Also for the Lady Hornets, Kaylin Gipson was 24-of-25 serving with two aces; Graci Willis was 17-of-17 serving with 15 digs; Anna Claire Tracy was 12-of-13 serving with three kills and six digs; and Maegan Householder had six digs.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy exited the Class 2A state tournament Wednesday at Quitman with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-12 loss to Lavaca. Ridgefield Christian, which outlasted Cutter-Morning Star 21-25, 25-14, 17-25, 25-12, 15-12 Tuesday evening, played Thaden later Wednesday.