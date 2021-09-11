BAUXITE — Eli Alcorn accounted for 243 yards of total offense Friday night to lead Newport to an 18-13 victory over Bauxite.
Alcorn was 12-of-24 passing for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also led the Greyhounds (1-1) in rushing with 113 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.
Newport scored all of its points in the first half. Alcorn gave the Greyhounds a 6-0 lead when he scored on a 4-yard run in the first quarter.
After the Miners pushed in front, Alcorn threw a 61-yard touchdown pass to Isiah Kendall to give the Greyhounds a 12-7 lead going to the second quarter. Jadarius Reed scored on a 1-yard run to give Newport an 18-7 lead at halftime.
Reed added 91 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Kendall was Newport’s receiving leader with 84 yards and a touchdown on four catches.
Noah Curtis and Josh Drennin intercepted passes for the Greyhound defense. Antwan Hardaway had two sacks.