WALNUT RIDGE — Salem scored the first 20 points and the last 14 Friday night to earn a 40-22 victory over Walnut Ridge.
Down 20-0, the Bobcats (0-2) began to rally in the second quarter. Kai Watson scored on a 10-yard run and added the two-point conversion with 8:05 remaining, pulling Walnut Ridge within 20-8 at halftime.
Watson scored again on a 3-yard run with 6:11 left in the third quarter and passed to Walker Ward for the two-point conversion as the Bobcats closed within 20-16.
Salem (1-0) scored again in the final minute of the third quarter. Watson scored his third touchdown on a 1-yard run with 10:48 left in the game, cutting the Bobcats’ deficit to 26-22, but the Greyhounds scored twice in the final nine minutes to pull away for good.
Watson finished with 76 yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries, also completing 10-of-17 passes for 98 yards. Ward finished with 32 yards on 12 carries and caught seven passes for 80 yards.