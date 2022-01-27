IMBODEN — Cade Grisham scored 30 points and grabbed 14 rebounds Wednesday to lead Sloan-Hendrix to a 62-45 victory over Tuckerman in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Braden Cox and Ethan Lee scored 10 points as the Greyhounds (19-5, 6-0 conference) completed a regular-season sweep of the Bulldogs. Sloan-Hendrix led 15-5 after the first quarter, 34-22 at halftime and 46-35 after the third quarter.
Carson Miller and David Platt scored 13 points each for Tuckerman (12-8, 6-2).
Braxton Wall scored 21 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Sloan-Hendrix (19-1) to a 39-30 victory in the junior high game.
Pocahontas 58, Westside 45POCAHONTAS – Pocahontas held Westside to three points in the second quarter Wednesday and went on to earn a 58-45 victory in 4A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
The Redskins led 23-14 at halftime outscoring the Warriors 13-3 in the second quarter. They extended their lead to 35-22 at the end of the third quarter.
Mason Baltz scored 20 points to lead Pocahontas, including 10 in the fourth quarter. Eli Baltz added 13 points, Justin DeJournett 10 and Harrison Carter nine for the Redskins.
Lukas Kaffka scored 12 points and Braxton Timms added 11 for Westside (12-7, 4-5 conference).
Pocahontas prevailed 54-48 in overtime in a junior boys’ game where two players topped 30 points. Luke Baltz poured in 39 points to lead Pocahontas, while Weston Honeycutt finished with 33 for Westside.
Manila 72, Corning 26
MANILA – Manila built a 45-8 halftime lead Wednesday on the way to a 72-26 victory over Corning in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball.
Jake Baltimore scored 25 points and Brayden Nunnally added 14 for the Lions (15-6, 9-1 conference). Manila led 19-4 after the first quarter.
Spencer Blanchard scored 11 points to lead Corning.
Corning won the junior boys’ game 32-22, led by Seth Green with 19 points.
Rivercrest 78, Gosnell 50
WILSON – Rivercrest rolled past Gosnell 78-50 in 3A-3 senior boys’ basketball Wednesday.
The Colts improved to 13-4 overall, 9-1 in conference play.