JONESBORO — A slow start was costly for the Jonesboro Hurricane Friday night.
Jonesboro fell behind 20-0 in the first 15 minutes at Fort Smith Northside. The Hurricane rallied within five points once in the second quarter and twice in the fourth before falling short as the Grizzlies escaped with a 36-28 victory.
Backup quarterback McLane Moody, playing in place of Northside's injured starter, passed for three touchdowns and ran for a third as the Grizzlies (3-3, 2-1 7A-Central) took a 26-15 halftime lead over the Hurricane (1-5, 0-3).
Northside opened the scoring on Moody's 15-yard touchdown pass to Tay King. Moody found Mauri Smith on an 11-yard touchdown pass to cap a 92-yard drive, giving Northside a 14-0 lead to end the first quarter.
Moody scored on a 13-yard run with 9:37 remaining in the second quarter, boosting the Grizzlies' lead to 20-0.
Jonesboro answered with the next 15 points. Brock McCoy's 1-yard touchdown run put the Hurricane on the scoreboard. The Hurricane forced a punt that Phillip Tillman returned 23 yards, setting up a 42-yard touchdown drive.
Markevious Pickett scored on a 9-yard run with 5:36 left in the half. The Grizzlies were offsides on the extra point and the Hurricane capitalized as Brown added the two-point conversion
King took Moody's short pass 57 yards for a Northside touchdown, setting the 26-15 halftime score.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Pickett's 4-yard touchdown run brought Jonesboro within 26-21 with 11:01 left in the game.
King gave Northside a lift when he scored on an 86-yard run, extending the Grizzlies' lead to 33-21. Pickett broke a 36-yard run to the Northside 16 and Brown covered the remaining distance, pulling the Hurricane within 33-28 with 8:07 to go.
Jonesboro got the ball back and crossed midfield, only to lose a fumble at its 48 with 4:36 to play. Northside drove in position for a field goal and a 36-28 lead with 2:07 to play.
The Hurricane turned the ball over on downs at its 36 with 55 seconds to play.
Jonesboro's next two games are at Cooksey-Johns Field, starting with next week's contest against North Little Rock (3-3, 2-1 conference).