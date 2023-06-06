Growth continues for Beast of the East tournament

Pocahontas’ Zane Hibbard (right) gains yards after the catch during a game against East Poinsett County in Saturday’s Beast of the East 7-on-7 high school football tournament at Hoxie.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

HOXIE — The Beast of the East has grown to the point that Hoxie football coach Tom Sears doesn’t think too many more teams can fit in his program’s annual 7-on-7 tournament.

Saturday’s 14th annual tournament at Crider Field included 24 teams representing 23 programs, ranging from Arkansas’ largest high school football classification to the smallest. Play lasted about seven hours before the two champions were crowned.

