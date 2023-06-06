Growth continues for Beast of the East tournament

HOXIE — The Beast of the East has grown to the point that Hoxie football coach Tom Sears doesn’t think too many more teams can fit in his program’s annual 7-on-7 tournament.
Saturday’s 14th annual tournament at Crider Field included 24 teams representing 23 programs, ranging from Arkansas’ largest high school football classification to the smallest. Play lasted about seven hours before the two champions were crowned.
“We’ve had a great turnout. I think we had 14 teams when we initially started and we’ve just gradually moved up. I’m very proud of that,” Sears said. “By word of mouth, coaches hear that we put on a good tournament and they want to come. We just keep expanding. We’ll probably cap it off at 25, that would probably be ideal.”
West Memphis defeated Gosnell 21-2 to win the Gold bracket. Mountain View scored a last-minute touchdown to defeat Walnut Ridge 16-9 in the Silver bracket final.
Games lasted 15 minutes and were determined by a modified scoring system that included seven points for a touchdown, three points for an interception and two for stopping an opponent on downs. Seven-on-seven football is limited to passing plays and while those aren’t a big part of his team’s offense, Walnut Ridge coach Jeff Blake said the Bobcats still benefit from playing in the Beast of the East.
“We don’t throw the ball very much, we’re a running football team,” Blake said after his team’s runner-up finish. “This is always good for our defense to come out here and get some reps, and also to get some work on our play-action passing game. What we do run on Friday, that’s what we were working on and we did a pretty good job.”
Blake said Saturday’s tournament is the only 7-on-7 event for his team, which will travel to pad camps at Trumann, Paragould and Cross County for work against outside competition in the summer.
New Pocahontas coach Casey Chester said his players wanted to participate in Saturday’s tournament after not playing in 7-on-7 tournaments in the past.
“We’re having a great time,” Chester said. “The kids are getting closer, the coaches are getting closer, and we’re getting great conditioning.”
Pocahontas is looking at two quarterbacks, Chester said, as DJ Coffey and Reagan Womack work at a position where the Redskins relied on Best Under The Sun Player of the Year Connor Baker last season. The Redskins defeated East Poinsett County to open single-elimination Gold bracket play before losing to West Memphis.
Brookland coach Mark Hindsley was pleased with his team’s showing. The Bearcats finished third in their pool before edging Hoxie to open Gold bracket play. Gosnell eliminated Brookland in the quarterfinals.
“I think we’ve competed well. I think we’ve adjusted well,” Hindsley said. “I think we’ve done some things that we maybe didn’t do in the spring, that we’ve thrown at the kids to fit what they do in this kind of stuff. I’m proud of them.”
Hindsley said the Bearcats will return to Hoxie for a team camp in a couple of weeks. The Bearcats will also go to Westside for camps on Thursdays in July.
“I’m more of a team camp guy,” Hindsley said. “We usually do one (tournament) a summer and this was our one that we always do. We do a lot of it in practice, but we don’t compete much in 7-on-7.”
Hoxie finished first in its pool before losing to Brookland to open bracket play.
“We did really good in pool play and Brookland made a few more plays than us in the elimination tournament round. That’s how it goes in this,” Sears said. “When you don’t make plays, it’s a little different than Friday night because you have a 15-minute span to make some plays and if you don’t, then you’re done. But I thought our guys played hard. I was proud of them.”
New Jonesboro coach Tyler George brought a group of junior varsity players along with a couple more who did not get much work in spring practice. The Hurricane JV lost to Melbourne in Silver bracket play.
“I thought we progressed as the day went on. Obviously there’s going to be a lot of growing pains, but with this group, we showed a lot of grit, a lot of urgency,” George said. “They competed and had fun. There were a lot of lessons popping up left and right, and that’s what we expected and what we wanted because this group is our future.”
New Manila coach Ben Fisher was pleased with his team’s effort. The Lions, who defeated Cave City in pool play, exited the tournament phase with a loss to Mountain View.
Fisher, formerly Blytheville’s coach, said the Lions have had little practice time since he was hired.
“We won one game, but from game one to the game where we just got beat, there was a drastic difference,” Fisher said. “We looked like we had only five practices coming in here and then every game we got better and played better. I was pleasantly surprised. The kids came out here and worked hard. They competed and that’s what I wanted to see.”