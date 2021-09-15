Grupe earns place on A-State career scoring charts

JONESBORO — Blake Grupe recalls arriving at Arkansas State as “the small, walk-on kicker kid” when he joined the Red Wolves.
While Grupe’s height hasn’t changed from the 5-foot-8 listed on ASU’s 2017 football roster, he stands tall in his head coach’s estimation and among ASU’s career scoring leaders.
Grupe has kicked 49 field goals, the third-highest total in school history and nine shy of the school record with the remainder of this season and probably next left in his career. Currently at 287 points, he is two points shy of moving into second place for career points scored by a kicker and into third place for career points for all players.
“If you would have told me I would have some of those opportunities when I got here, I would have probably called you a liar,” Grupe said earlier this week at ASU’s football press conference.
Grupe, who made better than 72 percent of his field goal attempts and 96 percent of his extra points over the last three seasons, has already scored 24 points through two games. He is 5-of-6 on field goal attempts after making all three he attempted in last week’s 55-50 loss to Memphis, including a career-long 48-yard kick in the first quarter.
First-year head coach Butch Jones was impressed with Grupe’s work ethic before ever seeing him kick in a game.
“Don’t get misconstrued with Blake Grupe’s frame. He is one of the most competitive, toughest individuals; I’d put him in the DeVonta Smith category,” said Jones, referring to Alabama’s 2020 Heisman Trophy winner. “Here’s a kid who’s 150, 155 pounds and we’re in our Fourth Quarter program, and he’s leading the charge.
“Usually most kickers don’t want to have anything to do with any of the combative drills, the running of the hills, anything, and Blake is leading the group. And he’s challenging guys. Right there, I’m like, ‘This young man is pretty special.’”
Grupe became ASU’s placekicker early in the 2018 season and was first-team All-Sun Belt Conference in 2019, when he was 19-of-22 on field goals and was perfect on 53 extra points. Last year Grupe was 14-of-21 on field goal attempts, but three of the misses were from 40 yards or more.
As for dealing with the ups and downs of kicking, Grupe said it was part of the job description.
“You treat every kick as its own. Every kick is a new kick. Whether or not the result is good or bad on the field, you come off and just kind of mentally reset,” Grupe said. “That’s really all you can do. You just take one kick at a time, prepare yourself for each kick like it’s the biggest one in your career and whether it’s an extra point or a 48-yarder to win the game, they all feel the same if you prepare that way.”
As is typical for specialists, Grupe arrived on campus without a scholarship after graduating from high school in Sedalia, Mo., but with an opportunity to earn one if he won his position.
Earning a scholarship was his motivation, Grupe said, and he said receiving one in his third season is one of his greatest accomplishments.
“I’ve gone through and been able to earn that. It’s kind of funny as I sat on the walk-on side of things,” Grupe said. “You just kind of look and see how some people take stuff for granted. Now that I’ve seen both sides of it, it means a lot more, I guess you could say.”
Grupe, who is 35-of-43 on field goal attempts inside 40 yards for his ASU career, said his range has improved as he has gained weight and strength over four years. He feels comfortable kicking when the Red Wolves reach the 35-yard line, which would be a 52-yard attempt.
Jones expects to give Grupe some long-range opportunities this fall.
“His involvement in the weight room and in the sports performance side of things, he’s been able to put more pop, more power in his legs and hips. He’s become more explosive and that’s a byproduct of him working hard and buying into the system, wanting to be a part of it,” Jones said. “I think he can go over 50 and we expect that from him, but again, the way he’s performing and the way he’s improved his leg strength is really all on him because of his work ethic and his buy-in to our sports performance program.”
Grupe remains a junior on the football roster since the 2020 season did not count as a year of eligibility. While his mindset is to approach each game as his last, he said this is probably not his last year with the Red Wolves.
Last year Grupe earned his business administration degree. He expects to finish his MBA in December.
“When I do stay here that sixth year, I don’t know what the heck I’m going to do with it. I’m going to have to find another degree to pick up,” Grupe said. “It’s kind of a crazy opportunity. Who would have thought I could pick up possibly three degrees in my college career and be playing football? It’s pretty wild.”