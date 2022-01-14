Gunn ready to build Paragould football

PARAGOULD — David Gunn is ready to get to work at Paragould High School.
Gunn, whose extensive football background includes high school head coaching experience, as well as stints on and off the field in the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision, was hired Monday as the Rams’ head football coach. The Paragould School District introduced him during a press conference Friday morning.
The new head Ram invited the community to join him, his assistants and the players in the process of rebuilding a program that has struggled for several seasons.
“We look forward to building something that everyone can be proud of. It’s going to require work and that’s what we’ve come to do,” Gunn said. “As we start this journey together, we want to remind everyone that it can be done. When you’ve been part of a program struggling for a couple of years, you begin to forget that, but it can be done.
“It’s going require work, not just from our coaches and our players, but our community, as well. This is a community event, this is a community calling that is going to take everyone to participate.”
The move to Northeast Arkansas is a homecoming for Gunn and his wife Aleachia. He spent 11 seasons as an assistant coach at Arkansas State University under Steve Roberts, Hugh Freeze and Gus Malzahn, coaching the Red Wolves’ running backs for 10 seasons and defensive backs for one. When Freeze left ASU after the 2011 regular season, Gunn served as interim head coach for the GoDaddy.com Bowl.
Gunn went with Malzahn to Auburn, where he was assistant athletic director for football from 2013-17. The last four years, he has resided in Bentonville while operating Project: MP3, which he describes as a men’s ministry that focuses on equipping men to be producers, providers and protectors for all within their sphere of influence.
“I never thought I would coach again. I thought I was finished. The thought never entered my mind,” Gunn said. “Guys would call, and I’ve had opportunities to get back in, and friends would rib me all the time that it was just a matter of time. Now they’re going to think I lied, but I never thought I would coach again. We were very fulfilled in what we were doing, but this is just an extension of that.
“Keep in mind we’re not confused, we know we have to win football games, and we’re here to win football games. We just think the things we’re doing now, the qualities and the character, will help us do that.”
Gunn grew up in England, competing in three sports, and played football at the University of Arkansas. He was an assistant coach twice at Watson Chapel, where he was on staff for a state championship team.
As head coach at Little Rock McClellan from 1996-2001, Gunn took the Crimson Lions to the state playoffs twice before joining Roberts’ staff at ASU.
“I’m old enough to remember on Friday nights when a football game was the highlight of a community. It was one of the things where after everyone got off work, we gathered at the stadium to root those young men on who represented our community, represented our fans, represented our school,” Gunn said. “Paragould has a chance to establish that. We are a community and that was one of the attractions, that we can establish something for the entire community to be proud of.”
Gunn takes over a program that has not participated in the state football playoffs since earning back-to-back berths in 2003-04.
Over the past 10 seasons the Rams have a 17-82 record, which includes a 3-46 mark over the past five seasons. Paragould scored only 57 points over the course of an 0-9 season in 2021.
“We’ve got much work to do,” Gunn said. “What I want to convey to everyone is the sooner we get on the same page as far as supporting our young men, supporting our school, supporting our football team, that encouragement will help the process. We must start the process, stay with the process, see it through, and eventually that will change.”
Gunn said his priorities leading up to the start of spring practice in May include establishing discipline, increasing participation and earning respect with the faculty and community. The players will dictate style of play, Gunn said, adding that he has a good idea of what he wants the Rams to do.
Paragould’s non-conference schedule will have a different look in the fall as the Rams’ rivalry game with Greene County Tech moves from the last week of the season to “week zero” on the Arkansas Activities Association calendar. While GCT won last season’s meeting 65-0, Paragould had won four of the previous nine in a highly competitive rivalry.
The Rams will also play Hoxie and Piggott before the start of 5A-East play. Paragould’s conference slate includes a newcomer in Batesville Southside, which took GCT’s place with the Eagles’ move into Class 6A football.
Gunn said all of his program-building experiences will apply to his work at Paragould.
“I’ve seen it happen in high school, I was part of that. I’ve seen it happen at Arkansas State, a major university. I’ve seen it happen even in the SEC,” Gunn said. “The biggest thing is being consistent and being patient. You must have a plan, you must have a process. We feel like we have a process to get our young men to where they need to be and that’s competing to the best of their abilities.
“Once that is done, then outscoring people on the scoreboard takes care of itself. Our focus is not necessarily the scoreboard. We want to focus on the process that takes care of the scoreboard. Everything I’ve that learned over the years … those things will apply here.”