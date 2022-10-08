Hampton fires four TD passes in Raider rout

JONESBORO — The Nettleton Raiders put on a passing display for Homecoming.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton fired four touchdown passes, two each to Curtez Smith and Quordarius Thompson, as Nettleton cruised past Paragould 35-0 Friday night at Raider Field.
The Raiders (5-1, 2-1 conference) scored all their points in the first half to earn their 12th consecutive victory in their series with the Rams (1-5, 0-3 conference). Hampton finished the night with 216 passing yards and Nettleton's defense posted its first shutout of the season.
Paragould was unable to take advantage of an early scoring opportunity after recovering when Nettleton fumbled a punt. The Raiders got going when Hampton fired a 71-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 3:56 remaining in the opening period, followed by the first of Joseph Nuhung's five extra points.
Hampton found Smith again with 38 seconds remaining in the first quarter, this time on a 38-yard touchdown pass, as the Raiders' lead grew to 14-0.
Nettleton scored on fourth and goal with 6:48 remaining in the second quarter as Hampton threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Thompson in the front corner of the end zone.
Paragould's Caleb Jiles intercepted a deep pass at the Rams' 3 with 6:32 left in the half. Three plays later, Nettleton's Jaime Morris caught a deflection at the 25-yard line and returned the interception for a touchdown with 4:49 left in the half.
The Raiders' final score came when Thompson caught a pass around the Nettleton 30-yard line and sprinted to the end zone to complete a 78-yard touchdown reception with 2:18 left in the second quarter.
Nettleton visits Southside Batesville (4-2, 2-1 conference) next week, while Paragould travels to Forrest City.