Hampton fires four TD passes in Raider rout

Nettleton's Curtez Smith catches a 71-yard touchdown pass during the first quarter of the Raiders' 35-0 victory over Paragould on Friday night.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — The Nettleton Raiders put on a passing display for Homecoming.

Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton fired four touchdown passes, two each to Curtez Smith and Quordarius Thompson, as Nettleton cruised past Paragould 35-0 Friday night at Raider Field.