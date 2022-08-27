MOUNTAIN HOME — Nettleton handled its longest trip of the regular season quite well.
Sophomore quarterback Maddox Hampton threw four touchdown passes and the Raiders led almost all the way to defeat Mountain Home 49-39 in Friday night's season opener.
Nettleton scored the first 14 points and eventually led 42-14 late in the third quarter. Mountain Home scored the next 19 points, but Hampton's 27-yard touchdown pass to Quordarius Thompson gave the Raiders a 49-33 lead with 3:19 remaining in the game.
Two touchdowns in the first quarter put Nettleton in control. Kylan Shelton gave the Raiders the lead for good when he scored on a 30-yard run with 10:18 left in the first quarter, followed by the first of Joseph Nuhung's seven extra points.
Curtez Smith scored on a 2-yard run later in the first quarter to give Nettleton a 14-0 lead.
Mountain Home's Jacob Chenoweth scored the first of his five touchdowns on a 7-yard run early in the second quarter, only to see Hampton answer with an 80-yard touchdown pass to Smith for a 21-7 Nettleton lead.
Chenoweth scored again in the second quarter on a 17-yard run, but Hampton and Thompson connected on a 67-yard touchdown strike as Nettleton led 28-14 at halftime.
Nettleton led 42-14 in the third quarter. Hampton threw a 14-yard touchdown pass to Smith at the 5:26 mark and Ke'Andre Pope scored on a 1-yard run with 3:39 remaining.
Mountain Home's rally began on Chenoweth's 19-yard touchdown run with 2:15 left in the third quarter. The Bombers scored again to pull within 42-27 with 8:17 left in the game, the extra point failing when Jordan Pigram blocked the kick.
Chenoweth pulled Mountain Home within 42-33 on a 1-yard run with 7:28 to play, but Hampton's last touchdown pass and Nuhung's kick pushed the Raiders' margin back to 16 points.
Brady Barnett's touchdown pass to Jett Hannaford pulled Mountain Home within 10 before the Raiders recovered an onside kick and ran out the clock.
Nettleton travels to Pocahontas next Friday.