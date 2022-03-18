JONESBORO — Head coach Steven Hampton was reminded of a little Nettleton football history as the victories mounted last fall for the Raiders.
Up to 2021, Nettleton hadn’t enjoyed a perfect regular season on the gridiron since 1994. While Hampton took the Raiders within a game of the feat in 2017, he didn’t recall how long it had been since the program had a 10-0 team.
“I wasn’t aware until we got into the middle of the year,” Hampton said. “It started getting toward the back end of the season and people brought it to my attention as far as the last time Nettleton had done something like that.”
The Raiders got it done, winning a showdown at Wynne for the 5A-East championship in the regular-season finale to improve to 10-0. They went one better with victory No. 11, beating Hot Springs in the state playoffs to tie the school record for wins in a season.
No Nettleton team had ever won 11 in a row to start the season, which is what the 2021 Raiders accomplished before losing to Little Rock Christian in the 5A state quarterfinals. The outright conference title was their first since 1997.
Hampton, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year, said the Raiders kept their focus each week as they moved through their schedule toward late showdowns with Valley View and Wynne.
“You talk about it all the time, the 1-0 mindset of just this week or today, this week’s game. Our kids didn’t seem to look ahead to anyone,” Hampton said. “They just enjoyed going out and playing, week to week, and I think that helps when they do that. It seemed like they did stay focused.”
Hampton said non-conference victories over Mountain Home and Pocahontas helped define the season. Nettleton fell behind in the first half and needed a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to win each game.
Most conference games weren’t as dramatic. The Raiders had little trouble with Batesville, Brookland, Paragould, Greene County Tech and Forrest City as they moved to 8-0 entering a home game with Valley View.
The Raiders gutted out a 14-7 victory over the Blazers, putting them in position to play for the 5A-East title and a perfect regular season at Wynne. Senior quarterback Cameron Scarlett scored three rushing touchdowns, the last with less than three minutes to play as Nettleton won 26-22.
“We were in a similar situation in 2017,” Hampton said, recalling a 27-0 loss that year. “We were undefeated and they put it on us. It was kind of sweet, being able to go back down there in a similar situation and get that win. It was tough, it’s always tough to go down there and play and this year was no different.
“We went into halftime and we were down, but our kids didn’t blink. They just hung in there and kept battling, kept playing. Of course when it helps when you have Cameron Scarlett on your side. He just kind of put the team on his shoulders running the football and throwing the football.”
Scarlett, who has signed with Dodge City (Kan.) Community College, produced 2,463 yards of total offense and 29 total touchdowns. He was the team’s second-leading rusher with 1,268 yards, scoring 15 rushing touchdowns, and passed for 1,195 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hampton said Scarlett’s confidence and command of the offense grew during his senior season. Having new deep threat Jaden Brown, who caught 31 passes for 501 yards and five touchdowns after moving to Nettleton, also helped.
“He was a tremendous leader for us, a guy who didn’t really say a whole lot, but led by example and guys responded to him,” Hampton said of Scarlett. “He has great leadership qualities that you want at that quarterback position.”
Former Arkansas State assistant coach Allen Johnson joined Nettleton’s defensive staff before the season. The Raiders found answers at linebacker with Blake Brown and Orion Pugh, plus had plenty of depth on a stout defensive line led by tackle Jordan Pigram.
“I think it all started with us up front and that’s something Coach Johnson really emphasized, getting those guys up front to play well,” Hampton said. “We were blessed with quite a bit of depth there and we were able to utilize that.”
Nettleton dispatched Hot Springs 33-14 in the first round of the playoffs.
The Raiders trailed 7-0 the following week against Little Rock Christian before the Warriors scored three touchdowns in the third quarter on the way to a 35-7 victory.
Running back Koby Bradley, who aggravated an ankle injury against Hot Springs, was unable to play in the final game.
“I think most games we felt like we had the upper hand at the line of scrimmage with our offensive line, and that’s one game that we didn’t,” Hampton said. “I think they came out and played really well up front. They had a defensive lineman who was really good and caused us a lot of problems.”
Hampton, who has a 61-35 record in nine seasons at Nettleton, said the Raiders will return three offensive starters and five defensive regulars, including Pigram and Brown, for the 2022 season.
“We feel like we have some really good pieces,” Hampton said. “It’s going to be a matter this spring and summer of finding out where everybody fits.”