Hampton, Smith lead Raiders past Bearcats

Nettleton quarterback Maddox Hampton looks for a receiver as Brookland's Caden Webbe pursues during Friday's game at Raider Field. Hampton threw three touchdown passes in Nettleton's 49-20 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton and Curtez Smith combined to throw five touchdown passes Friday night as Nettleton rolled past Brookland 49-20 in 5A-East conference football at Raider Field.

Bouncing back from last week's loss at Batesville, the Raiders (4-1, 1-1 conference) opened a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and held a 42-12 advantage at halftime.