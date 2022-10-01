Hampton, Smith lead Raiders past Bearcats

JONESBORO — Maddox Hampton and Curtez Smith combined to throw five touchdown passes Friday night as Nettleton rolled past Brookland 49-20 in 5A-East conference football at Raider Field.
Bouncing back from last week's loss at Batesville, the Raiders (4-1, 1-1 conference) opened a 21-0 lead in the second quarter and held a 42-12 advantage at halftime.
Smith helped Nettleton build a 14-0 lead in the first quarter. He threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Quordarius Thompson less than two minutes into the game, followed by the first of Joseph Nuhung's seven extra points, and then scored on a 7-yard run in the final minute of the period.
Nettleton's lead grew to 21-0 with 8:23 left in the first half on Smith's second touchdown pass to Thompson, this one a 24-yard connection. Brookland (1-4, 0-2) scored its first points on Joseph Wright's 28-yard run at the 4:42 mark.
The teams combined to score four touchdowns in the final three minutes of the half.
Hampton threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second-quarter surge. He found KeAndre Pope on a 40-yard pass with three minutes remaining, pushing Nettleton's lead to 28-6.
Wright's 73-yard touchdown pass to Sinquan Spratt pulled the Bearcats within 28-12 with 2:08 left in the half. The Raiders answered with Hampton's 32-yard touchdown pass to Smith with 53 seconds remaining.
After Brookland failed to convert on fourth down, Hampton fired a 32-yard touchdown pass to Thompson with seven seconds left in the half.
Neither team scored in the third quarter. Brookland struck first in the fourth on Wright's 4-yard pass to Conner McClain with 11:11 left in the game, reducing Nettleton's lead to 42-18.
Kylan Shelton scored the Raiders' lone touchdown of the second half on a 25-yard run with 9:28 to play. The Bearcats recorded a safety to set the final score.
Wright ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on 35 carries. He was 3-of-4 passing for 114 yards and two touchdowns.
Spratt had four receptions for 112 yards and a touchdown.
Nettleton hosts Paragould for Homecoming next Friday, while Brookland travels to Southside.