Hardaway leads Lady Hurricane past Lady Raiders

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Jodi Christenberry would rather not have senior point guard Ereauna Hardaway defend the opposition’s top scorer all over the court, given Hardaway’s responsibilities on offense, but sometimes she considers it a necessity.
Tuesday night was one of those occasions.
Hardaway was Jonesboro’s primary defender on Nettleton senior guard Briley Pena. After scoring 10 points in a close first half, Pena did not score in the second as the Lady Hurricane pulled away for a 48-26 victory at Raider Gym.
“I don’t really like having E do that kind of work all game long, especially having to bring the ball up the court and all that,” Christenberry said, “but tonight I knew that she would need to be the one who got that part done.”
Hardaway also led Jonesboro (11-6, 5-1 5A-East) offensively with 14 points, including 10 in the second half.
Up 18-16 at halftime, the Lady Hurricane outscored the Lady Raiders 10-1 in the third quarter to go up 28-17.
Their lead remained in double figures throughout the fourth quarter as they made 10 of 14 free throw attempts.
Jonesboro limited Nettleton (14-8, 2-4 conference) to four field goals in the second half, all in the fourth quarter.
“Defensively I thought we did a decent job. We didn’t do everything that we wanted to do,” Christenberry said. “I thought we got out a little too much on some of the kids that we didn’t really want to, but all in all we made them hit contested shots all night and we did a pretty decent job on Pena. She’s what makes them go, so that’s who you have to stop.”
The teams were tied 6-6 after the first quarter and Jonesboro led only 18-16 at halftime after Pena hit a 3 in the final minute of the second quarter.
Hardaway opened the second-half scoring with a 3-pointer. Bramyia Johnson also made a 3 as Jonesboro opened the third quarter on a 7-0 run.
“The first half we stuck to our plan. We kind of slowed it down a little bit and kept it close,” Nettleton assistant coach Ty Huggins said. “The second half we came out and got a stop right off the bat, but we couldn’t find the bucket at the end of that. They started getting a couple of buckets and the lead stretched out, and we couldn’t come back from it.”
Hardaway scored seven points in the fourth quarter; freshman guard Allannah Orsby added five of her 10 points in the final period; and junior guard Jazma Hooks scored five of her nine points in the fourth quarter for Jonesboro.
Senior guard D’maria Daniels scored seven of her 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead Nettleton.
Both teams play at home Friday. Jonesboro and Marion will battle for the 5A-East lead, while Nettleton plays Searcy on homecoming.
The Lady Raiders will play the second game of the varsity doubleheader because of homecoming festivities.