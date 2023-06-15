HARRISBURG — Harrisburg High School baseball standout Brylan Honeycutt, surrounded by teammates, family and friends, signed a letter of intent Tuesday to continue playing the sport he loves at Crowley’s Ridge College.
A well-rounded athlete and student, Honeycutt played baseball, basketball, golf, and even football up until his senior year, all while maintaining a 3.6 grade point average.
“As a player, he works hard at all times. He is definitely the leader of the team,” Harrisburg High School baseball coach Dustin Williams said. “He was always the first one at practice and one of the last to leave.”
Honeycutt said he practices day in and day out to enhance his playing abilities.
“Every day I’m in the gym working as hard as I can trying to show people that I’m the real deal,” he said.
That hard work showed as he sported the second-best batting average on his team at .416, along with a .611 slugging percentage, and a 1.96 earned run average as a pitcher. He struck out 72 batters this season, while striking out only four times at the plate.
He was awarded all-conference and all-state honors in baseball, as well as all-conference in golf and basketball.
Honeycutt helped lead the Hornets to a 15-6 overall record and a 10-2 mark in the 3A-3 conference.
While he played football for a few years, he ultimately opted to put more time and focus into baseball.
“He’s very mature for his age,” Williams said. “He’s totally business, even in practice. He’s a good kid that earned the opportunity to be able to play at the next level.”
Honeycutt has played baseball since he was three years old and is inspired by his two older brothers, who both played the sport as well.
“Baseball has always been my passion – it’s always been my favorite thing,” Honeycutt said. “I cherish baseball season. When it comes around, I’m always in a happy-go-lucky mood.”
He’s looking forward to his future at CRC and hopes to make his mark while improving himself as both an athlete and a student.
Honeycutt plans to earn a business degree and then obtain his real estate license to become a realtor. If the opportunity to continue baseball after college arises, he’s going to do what he can to extend his baseball career.
Honeycutt said the coaching staff and administration at CRC played a big part in his decision.
“They made me feel right at home,” he said, adding that that it’s a bonus that the school’s Paragould campus isn’t too far from home. Honeycutt will begin practices at CRC in the fall and be ready for his first college season next spring.