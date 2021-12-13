JONESBORO — Former Arkansas State quarterback Layne Hatcher is staying in the Sun Belt Conference.
Hatcher announced in a press release Sunday that he is transferring to Texas State, one of the Red Wolves’ rivals in the Sun Belt’s West Division. The Bobcats are coached by Jake Spavital, who has an extensive background coaching quarterbacks that includes stops at West Virginia, Texas A&M and California.
“I will always love Arkansas State and the fans and friends I have there. I am looking forward to starting a new chapter in my college career at Texas State and with Coach Spavital,” Hatcher said in the press release.
Hatcher, who has two years of eligibility remaining, played against Texas State in his final game with the Red Wolves last month. He was 25-of-37 passing for 277 yards and two touchdowns in a game Texas State won 24-22 to end a 2-10 season for ASU.
The following week, Hatcher announced his intention to enter the transfer portal. He completed 57.9 percent of his passes this season for 2,146 yards and 17 touchdowns, with 13 interceptions. Hatcher started seven games, including the final six after Florida State transfer James Blackman was injured.
Hatcher passed for 7,427 yards in three seasons at ASU, the fourth-highest career total in program history. He threw 65 touchdown passes in three seasons, ranking third on ASU’s career list.
In 2019 Hatcher took over as the Red Wolves’ quarterback in the fifth game following a season-ending injury to Logan Bonner and was named Sun Belt Freshman of the Year. Hatcher passed for 2,946 yards and 27 touchdowns while leading ASU to an 8-5 record and a Camellia Bowl victory over Florida International.
Bonner and Hatcher shared the quarterback position throughout the 2020 season, after which Bonner transferred to Utah State. Hatcher passed for 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns.