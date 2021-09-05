Hatcher provides spark as ASU wins in Jones' debut

JONESBORO — Butch Jones had wondered how his football team would react to adversity.
Central Arkansas gave Jones a chance to find out in his first game as Arkansas State's head coach.
The Red Wolves trailed 7-6 at halftime Saturday night against the Bears, who were ranked as high as 11th in Football Championship Subdivision preseason polls. ASU started the second half with a touchdown drive and Layne Hatcher came off the bench to throw four touchdown passes as the Red Wolves rallied for a 40-21 victory at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Jones praised his team's resolve in bouncing back from a start that wasn't what he envisioned.
"In pregame warmups, I really didn't like the look we had in our eyes. I think a lot of it is our players want to do so well and they put so much undue stress," Jones said. "They put so much stress on themselves to do well that that creates anxiety. I hope that was a great lesson for everyone on our football team and then I thought the second half, we came out and we were able to make some big plays, some big splash plays and that really turned the momentum.
"Obviously what Layne Hatcher did going in, he gave us a spark and he made some big throws for us. "
Hatcher and Florida State transfer James Blackman battled for the quarterback position during preseason camp. Blackman drew the start Saturday night and played nearly all of the first half, exiting for a few plays after his helmet came off in the second quarter.
ASU led 13-7 in the third quarter when Blackman's helmet came off again. Hatcher had the Red Wolves in the end zone three plays later and never came out of the game.
"We were going to go with Layne and that's nothing with James. I've said that we have two very, very good quarterbacks and we're very blessed and fortunate to have that," Jones said. "Layne flipped the momentum. He made some big plays for us and we were going to go with the hot hand. I believe in Layne just like I believe in James. I believe in both of them, but I thought at that particular moment, it's a gut feeling and I wanted to go with Layne."
Hatcher finished 12-of-12 passing for 150 yards and four touchdowns, three of them going to second-year freshman Corey Rucker. Blackman was 12-of-26 for 169 yards.
Rucker finished with nine receptions for 138 yards and three touchdowns as he picked up where he left off in 2020. Last fall, in the season finale against Louisiana-Monroe, Rucker had nine receptions for 310 yards and four touchdowns, three of them on passes from Hatcher.
"I think relationships off the field carry into relationships on the field. He's a guy I've been close with since the day he got on campus," Hatcher said of Rucker. "It makes me happy to see him succeed because he's willing to work. There's been many nights when he's up here at 10 o'clock catching for me when he rather wouldn't want to."
Blackman moved ASU into position for three field goal attempts in the first half, with Blake Grupe converting from 38 and 42 yards. UCA managed just 153 total yards in the first half, but 66 came on one play as Breylin Smith found Christian Richmond on a 66-yard touchdown pass with 9:53 left in the first quarter.
ASU's defense came up with a stop to begin the third quarter and Johnnie Lang's 29-yard punt return put the Red Wolves on their 49. Jones considered that play to be the critical point in the game.
"I thought that kind of flipped the momentum, the field position and everything that we needed, and then we went in and scored," Jones said.
The Red Wolves drove 51 yards in 10 plays, aided by two third-down penalties on the Bears' secondary. Alan Lamar barged into the end zone on a 2-yard run as ASU took a 13-7 lead with 8:21 left in the third quarter.
Lamar, a transfer from Yale, had 67 yards on 18 carries as he drew the start in ASU's backfield. Junior Marcel Murray broke a 40-yard run during a fourth-quarter touchdown drive to finish with 63 yards on seven carries.
ASU's quarterback change occurred in the third quarter with the Red Wolves facing second and 10 from the Bears' 44. Hatcher scrambled for 8 yards and, two plays later, eluded the rush before finding Rucker on a 34-yard touchdown pass with 2:53 left in the quarter.
"He was the second option on that play. It was kind of a post-cross play. I'm looking for the post, the post wasn't there, and the crosser is going to be there all day," Hatcher said. "I just had to maneuver a little bit to make it happen. The O-lineman bailed me out, getting a late block on a guy that saved me to get me out of there, and Ruck made a great catch. I really threw kind of a poor ball, I thought, just barely got it over the guy, but Ruck made a play and he did the rest of it."
UCA finally reached the end zone again with 31 seconds left in the third quarter on Smith's 7-yard pass to Lujuan Winningham, capping an 81-yard drive, but Hatcher and Rucker were just warming up.
ASU reached the UCA 28 on its next drive on Lamar's 33-yard run. The Bears were whistled for another penalty in the secondary, a pass interference call, and two plays later Hatcher connected with Rucker in the end zone on an 8-yard touchdown pass that gave ASU a 26-14 lead.
Red Wolves cornerback Samy Johnson intercepted Smith on UCA's next offensive play and reached the Bears' 33 on the return. Hatcher fired a touchdown pass to Rucker on the next play as ASU's lead grew to 33-14 with 11:17 left in the game.
"In certain situations really you don't think plays, you think players, and we were trying to get some mismatches and try to get Corey matched up on some different things that we thought had a favorable advantage," Jones said. "Layne just did a good job of distributing the ball. They do have a chemistry. They're always talking on the sideline and all that. I think the big thing was just getting Corey going."
UCA answered with another touchdown drive, Smith connecting with Winningham on a 14-yard touchdown pass, but the Red Wolves ended any doubt with a 75-yard drive that took 4:45 off the clock. Hatcher closed the scoring on a 5-yard touchdown pass to Te'Vailance Hunt, a TCU transfer who finished with six catches for 96 yards in his ASU debut.
Hatcher was 8-of-8 for 126 yards in the second half. ASU also ran the ball more effectively after halftime with with 154 of its 194 rushing yards in the final two quarters.
"I thought we made some good halftime adjustments, did some things different schematically in terms of getting the ball outside," Jones said. "They were doing a lot of movement and internal pressures in the first half and we didn't pick it up very well. I thought we made some good adjustments there."
ASU limited UCA to 42 yards rushing on 20 carries. Junior end Kivon Bennett, a transfer from Tennessee, led ASU's defensive front with three tackles for loss and a sack.
The Bears had more success via the pass as Smith completed 23-of-42 for 296 yards in spite of ASU's pressure. Tyler Hudson, UCA's standout sophomore receiver, gained 118 yards on seven catches. Winningham caught six passes for 84 yards.
"The quarterback is a three-year starter who does a great job and we knew they were going to challenge us," Jones said. "I thought we were able to effectively put pressure on him and obviously that helped because he didn't have all day to set his feet. When you have a talented group of receivers like that, you have to apply pressure, so I thought we impacted him, particularly in the first half."
ASU plays at home again next Saturday as Memphis (1-0) visits Centennial Bank Stadium for the first time since 2012. The Tigers opened the season Saturday with a 42-17 victory over Nicholls.