Hatton stars as Wildcats roll past Greyhounds

TRUMANN — Cade Hatton began Trumann’s first drive with a carry that covered more than 40 yards. He ended the Wildcats’ last defensive series with an interception near their sideline.
And between those big plays, the senior running back/defensive back made several others Friday night at RMC Stadium.
Hatton starred on both sides of the football during the Wildcats’ 33-6 victory over Newport. His offensive totals included 118 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries; his defensive statistics included three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, along with five tackles and a forced fumble.
“Cade Hatton is probably our player of the week this week. He was all over the place on offense and defense,” Trumann coach Gunner Cook said. “We knew we needed a big game from him and Jake Osment, and they both showed up tonight.”
Osment, the Wildcats’ senior quarterback, added 117 yards rushing and a touchdown on 15 carries. He also threw a touchdown pass and, as a defensive back, recovered a fumble.
Trumann (2-1) had control of the game from the opening moments. Hatton broke a 45-yard return to start the Wildcats’ first drive, which ended on Osment’s 10-yard run for a touchdown less than three minutes into the game.
The Wildcats forced a punt and drove 42 yards for another score. Osment found senior tight end Efrain Garcia for 16 yards and a touchdown on fourth-and-5, giving Trumann a 14-0 lead with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.
“I’m just ecstatic with how the guys played. We came out on the first drive and scored, then scored on the second drive. Can’t ask for a better start,” Cook said. “The defense played phenomenal all night. They gave up one big play that resulted in six points, but besides that they played excellent.”
Trumann was unable to score again in the first half. Hatton’s 29-yard touchdown run in the second quarter was nullified by a penalty for blocking in the back, and the Wildcats were unable to capitalize on good field position.
Newport (1-3) also threatened in the second quarter, moving from its 20 to the Trumann 5-yard line in a drive that included Demetric Denton’s 37-yard run. But a shotgun snap rocketed past Denton, with Osment recovering at the 29-yard line.
“They killed us in the field position battle. They played really hard, physical football. We had our opportunities and we just kept shooting ourselves in the foot,” Newport coach Brian Reardon said. “We had a very sloppy penalty game; we had a snap over our head twice. You’re not going to beat a good team like that. Hats off to Trumann. They battled and played really hard. They always have a good program, always a physical bunch.”
The Wildcats reached the end zone again at the end of a 49-yard drive late in the third quarter. Hatton closed the drive on a 2-yard touchdown run with 42 seconds left in the period, extending Trumann’s lead to 20-0.
The third period was the ninth consecutive scoreless quarter for the Wildcats’ defense, dating to the second half of their season opener with Hoxie. Isaiah Carrillo and Cade Hayse led Trumann with eight tackles each, followed by Gavin Greenwell with seven.
Newport broke through in the fourth quarter as sophomore quarterback Luke Reynolds fired a 38-yard touchdown pass to classmate Aamonii Wren with 10:43 remaining in the game.
The Greyhounds held the Wildcats on downs at the Newport 7 with 7:03 left in the game, only to stall at their own 24. A high snap on a punt gave Trumann the ball at the Newport 3 and Hatton scored on a 2-yard run with 4:34 remaining.
Hatton set the final score when he returned an interception 43 yards for a touchdown with 3:20 to go, then picked off another pass to end Newport’s last possession.
Both teams move on to conference play next week. Homecoming is also on the slate next Friday for Trumann, which will host Westside to start its 4A-3 schedule.
“I told our guys in the locker room, ‘We haven’t beaten Newport in a lot of years. If we can win this game, we can start stacking some wins hopefully,’” Cook said. “Starting conference play next week, that’s the goal, to stack some wins moving forward and get some momentum going.”
Newport, which has only four seniors, suffered its third consecutive loss, all to teams from higher classifications. The Greyhounds open 3A-2 conference play next week with a trip to Quitman.
“We’re just going to move on and try to stay positive. Non-conference is over,” Reardon said. “We’re moving into conference, just like they are, and those are the ones that matter.”