Hatton stars as Wildcats roll past Greyhounds

Trumann’s Cade Hatton (3) jumps over Newport’s Nehemiah Crite (9) while carrying the football during the third quarter of Friday night’s game in Trumann.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

TRUMANN — Cade Hatton began Trumann’s first drive with a carry that covered more than 40 yards. He ended the Wildcats’ last defensive series with an interception near their sideline.

And between those big plays, the senior running back/defensive back made several others Friday night at RMC Stadium.

