JONESBORO — Wynne was a long way from a conference championship or a state tournament berth when Tim Hawkins took over as the school’s girls’ basketball coach before the 2019-20 season.
The Lady Yellowjackets had a 92-game losing streak when Hawkins was hired. They ditched the losing streak in his first game on the bench, beating neighboring Cross County, and made the regional tournament in 2020.
A conference tournament loss cut Wynne’s season short in 2021, but the Lady Yellowjackets were ready for greater success this year with seven seniors. It was a year to remember as Wynne tied Pulaski Academy for the 4A-5 conference crown, earned a state tournament berth and reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals before finishing 24-8.
“It’s been about as rewarding a thing as I’ve ever done, to see them get to where they were this year,” said Hawkins, the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year.
Hawkins recently concluded his 15th season as a high school basketball coach, his second career after nearly 23 years with Southwestern Bell and AT&T. He also spent two seasons at Harrisburg, two seasons at Gosnell and eight seasons at Valley View, where he took the Lady Blazers to the state semifinals twice and the state quarterfinals four times.
Wynne was a long way from those lofty heights in 2019, although Hawkins was sure to let people know that his first team wasn’t part of the program’s 0-92 run.
“They said, ‘Are you going to get a win? You’re 0-92.’ I said, ‘I wasn’t involved in that and neither were these players,’ and they weren’t thinking that way by the time we tipped off that first year,” Hawkins said. “They weren’t think we weren’t going to win some ballgames because that’s what I was telling them, that you have to believe you’re going to win and they got to the point where we were believing that and could see we had a pretty deep team, even though we were young.”
Wynne’s 58-38 victory over Cross County in the 2019-20 opener was the program’s first victory since December 2015. Hawkins still has a photo taken after that game in the locker room.
The sophomores on that team formed the nucleus of this season’s team, which had seven seniors among the top nine in the rotation. Hawkins said the Lady Yellowjackets finished with only 69 3-pointers as a team, but they thrived on getting the ball to the paint and averaged 18 free throw attempts per game.
Senior guard/forward Zahryia Baker averaged a double-double, 14 points and 10 rebounds, and led all-state balloting in the 4A-5 before signing with Williams Baptist. The senior class also featured Londyn McDaniel, Shay Lewis, Darienne Carter, Derionna Spencer, Rebekah Perry and Keyana Smith.
“I felt like coming into the year the kids were hungry. They had the confidence,” Hawkins said. “Their goal, when we sat down and talked to the seven seniors on the team, was to win the conference and make a run at state. I didn’t think it was unreasonable to think that we could win the conference, just based on if we would take care of the ball against PA.”
Wynne defeated Tuckerman and Riverside while winning seven of its first eight games, losing only to Marion. The Lady Yellowjackets hit a lull in December during a tough stretch of their schedule as they played without McDaniel, who suffered a knee injury as a junior.
After starting conference play with road wins over Stuttgart and Forrest City, the Lady Yellowjackets faced Pulaski Academy at home and pulled out a 62-60 overtime victory over the Bruins, who eventually reached the state semifinals.
A 12-game winning streak also included a 57-53 victory at Lonoke where Wynne rallied after trailing 17-0.
“That was a big game for us on top of beating PA. We sort of took off, I felt like, at that point,” Hawkins said of the victory over Lonoke. “I knew what we could do after we beat PA, because I knew PA was going to be one of the top four teams in the state and we had the capability of beating them.”
Pulaski Academy won the rematch 55-41 in Little Rock to forge a tie atop the 4A-5. Wynne went to the East Region tournament as the district’s No. 2 seed and earned its state tournament berth with a 51-29 rout of Southside, the 4A-3 regular-season champion.
After losing to Highland on its home floor in the regional semifinals, Wynne defeated Lonoke for the third time in the third-place game. The Lady Yellowjackets eliminated defending state champion Harrison 44-36 in the first round of the state tournament before falling 66-38 to eventual state champion Nashville in the quarterfinals.
“We’re losing 90 percent of our scoring,” Hawkins said, looking ahead to the 2022-23 Lady Yellowjackets, “but that’s what coaching is. You’re going to have cycles. I’d like to get it there where we just reload like some people do. We’re not there yet.”