JONESBORO — Tim Hawkins is excited about another opportunity to coach in the 5A-East conference.
Hawkins was officially hired Tuesday night as the head girls’ basketball coach at Nettleton. He coached in the 5A-East previously during an eight-year stint at Valley View.
“It’s an established program and it’s in 5A, which I coached in with the blended conference when I was at Valley View,” Hawkins said Wednesday. “I know so many people up here and I guess I’ve coached against everybody in the league but Sonja (Tate). ... Just being familiar with it and getting back to that level, it’s such a competitive league, and I look forward to that honestly.
“Nettleton’s got a great tradition, there’s no getting around that. It’s established, you have great athletes and a winning tradition here.”
The Lady Raiders became a Class 5A state power under Jason Smith, who was recently hired by 5A-East rival Greene County Tech. Nettleton won the Class 5A state championship in 2020, when the Arkansas Activities Association declared the Lady Raiders and Greenwood state champions when the state tournament final was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hawkins’ newest assignment is far different from what he had when he took over at Wynne before the 2019-20 season. The Lady Yellowjackets had a 92-game losing streak, which they broke with a victory over Cross County in Hawkins’ first game as head coach.
Wynne finished 24-8 this year, tied Pulaski Academy for the 4A-5 conference championship and reached the Class 4A state quarterfinals. Hawkins was selected as the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year after the 2021-22 season, his third at Wynne and the 15th of his coaching career.
Hawkins said Nettleton rightfully expects to be competitive every season with the tradition built during Smith’s tenure, although he recognizes the challenges in the 5A-East. While Jonesboro is moving to Class 6A, replaced by Valley View, the league still includes several teams capable of competing on a statewide level.
“You have to be prepared every night to battle. I like that aspect of it,” Hawkins said. “That’s why when I got the opportunity and was reached out to talk to them, I wanted to do that and see what it would entail. I hope to continue to rock along with them here and win. I want them to win and they want to win.
“I’ve got kids who played tons of minutes last year who are back and I know they’re hungry, which is a good thing. You want to them to be hungry and I know they are from being around them today and watching them last week in the camp.”
Hawkins, whose career has also included stints at Harrisburg and Gosnell, said he’s excited about working with Nettleton athletic director Brian Carter, Raider boys’ basketball coach Bubba Deaton and Lady Raider assistant coach Ty Huggins. Huggins led the Lady Raiders during a team camp last week.
A Jonesboro resident, Hawkins had recently accepted the girls’ basketball coaching position at Annie Camp before the Nettleton position opened. He said he was looking to work closer to his home after three seasons driving to and from Wynne, which had conference opponents in the Little Rock area.
“I can’t say anything negative about Wynne, wouldn’t even if I could,” Hawkins said. “I enjoyed my time there. The community was very supportive and the administration was very supportive.”