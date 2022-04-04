PARAGOULD — Hard work helped Sam Wood enjoy a breakout junior softball season for the Paragould Lady Rams, which in turn helped generate college interest and the opportunity to continue playing the game beyond high school.
Wood, the Lady Rams’ standout center fielder, signed a letter of intent Monday with Hendrix College. A two-sport standout, Wood batted .365 last season with a .432 on base percentage and no errors in the field, Paragould coach Marty Williford said during Wood’s signing ceremony.
“Like Coach Williford touched on, I did have a breakout season my junior year,” Wood said. “My batting average skyrocketed, I was doing really well in the outfield and I’m just super excited that I got that exposure and the opportunity to play at Hendrix. It’s bittersweet to leave my teammates, but I know that the future holds great things.”
Wood, who earned all-state tournament honors after helping the Lady Rams finish third in the 5A-East conference in 2021, said she started working toward her junior season months earlier.
“It started with working really hard in the summer prior to the season, playing travel ball tournaments every weekend, putting in the work at practice, staying after practice, practicing on my own personally,” she said. “It’s all the little things, fixing parts of my swing, working on tracking balls, that really add up to an overall better game.”
Wood has picked up where she left off on the diamond, Williford said, after joining the softball team at the conclusion of basketball season. She played shooting guard for the Paragould basketball team, serving as what coach Sonja Tate described as a 3-point specialist on a team that reached the 5A state quarterfinals.
Williford said Wood, who bats third in the Lady Rams’ lineup, has an average hovering around .400 this season.
“She’s gotten more confident and she’s starting to hit line drives instead of worrying about the long ball, hitting line drives and scoring runs,” Williford said. “Patience at the plate has really helped her as well.”
Wood also makes an impact with her leadership and defensive skills, the coach said.
“She’s a phenomenal leader on the field,” Williford said. “When we’re calling up, before we head out to play defense or if we come in before hitting, she’s the one who’s getting them riled up, getting them ready. You can hear her through the whole town of Paragould basically when she’s calling it up for family.
“She’s just an anchor in center field. I mean, she goes and gets everything that’s close. We played Wynne the other night and her sweatshirt was just green because she dove for ball after ball after ball, made some great plays.”
Wood, who drove in five runs during a 5A-East sweep of Batesville, is excited to see what the Lady Rams can accomplish as they aim for a repeat trip to the state tournament.
“We’ve been hitting the ball really well and we’ve had some freshmen really step up to the plate and do some great things,” she said. “I look forward to the rest of the season because I feel like we really do have a good chance at state.”