JONESBORO — Saraya Hewitt pounded out 23 kills Thursday as Jonesboro defeated Greene County Tech 25-16, 25-13, 21-25, 25-16 in 5A-East volleyball.
Hewitt also added two blocks for the Lady Hurricane (6-0, 4-0 conference). Peyton Church added 12 kills along with 19-of-20 serving, two aces, 17 digs and two blocks.
Emmalee McLoy recorded 49 assists, 11 digs and three aces. Also for Jonesboro, Ella Tagupa was 18-of-18 serving with seven kills and four blocks; Jayden Hughes was 19-of-19 with three aces, 11 digs and three blocks; Anna Parker was 12-of-12 with two aces and 26 digs; Rylee Waleszonia came up with six digs; and Anna Leslie chipped in with six digs.
Jonesboro (6-0) also won the junior varsity match 25-20, 25-16.
Brookland 3, Blytheville 0
BROOKLAND — Brookland swept Blytheville 25-2, 25-3, 25-6 in 4A-Northeast volleyball Thursday.
Savannah Pope and Talyn Hafer finished with seven and six kills, respectively for the Lady Bearcats (7-4, 5-1 conference). Addy Vowell added five kills.
Also for Brookland, Destiny Calderon was 11-of-12 serving with four kills and four aces; Rylee Walker was 12-of-12 with four aces; JayCee Burns was 10-of-10 with four aces; Haley Hammett was 15-of-15 with six assists and three aces; Abby Battles served three aces; and Chloe Rodriguez recorded seven assists.
Brookland won the junior high match 25-3, 25-7. Cassidy King and Kaylee Anderson both finished 10-of-10 serving with five aces each, with King also adding three kills.
MacKenzie Watlington was 10-of-10 with two aces, while Callie Curtis, Evan Polsgrove and Kate Algee had three kills each.
Westside 3, Pocahontas 0POCAHONTAS — Westside cruised past Pocahontas 25-18, 25-15, 25-17 Thursday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Lanie Welch and Abby Manley finished with seven kills each for the Lady Warriors (5-1, 5-1 conference). Manley also added 16 digs and two aces, while Welch came up with five digs.
Also for Westside, Laynee Montgomery contributed 20 assists, eight digs and two aces; Sydney Pickering had four kills and 19 digs; Sloane Welch had four kills; Baile Rogers added 14 digs; and Georgia Spinks recorded seven assists.
Batesville 3, Nettleton 1BATESVILLE — Batesville defeated Nettleton 25-23, 20-25, 25-16, 25-22 in 5A-East volleyball Thursday.
Eden White led the Lady Raiders with 14 kills and 19 digs. Antonisha Whitley added seven kills, while Chloe Reed recorded four kills, 24 assists and 12 digs.
Also for Nettleton, Berkeley Landrum contributed six kills; Keely Carter came up with 13 digs; Ava Gatlin had two blocks; Carmen McShan chipped in with nine digs; Chloe Richardson had eight digs; and Kendall Prater finished with five digs.
Trumann 3, Highland 1HIGHLAND — Trumann evened its 4A-Northeast conference record at 3-3 Thursday with a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 27-25 victory over Highland in high school volleyball.
Isabella Davis led Trumann with 10 kills, while Tonia Barnes was also strong at the net with nine kills, eight blocks and eight digs; Carlie Jo Hicks added 19 assists and nine digs along with two aces.
Also for Trumann, Jaci Osment recorded 26 digs and three aces, while Annaleigh Penter added 15 assists and seven digs.
Highland won the junior high match 25-13, 25-14.