Hicks chooses A-State as transfer destination

JONESBORO — Freddy Hicks is returning to his home state to play for the basketball program where his father excelled as a collegian.
Arkansas State announced Tuesday that Hicks, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Searcy, is joining the Red Wolves as a transfer from Tarleton State. His father, Freddy Hicks Sr., was a two-time Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year at ASU and a key player on the school’s 1999 NCAA Tournament team.
New ASU head coach Bryan Hodgson said the younger Hicks reminds him of a player from his time as an Alabama assistant.
“Freddy reminded me a lot of a guy that I had at Alabama and is in the NBA now in Herb Jones,” Hodgson said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “Herb was a 6-7 wing who was elite on both ends of the floor, one of the best defenders in the country, and I saw a lot of that in Freddy Hicks.
“Freddy has a chance to be one of the best, if not the best, two-way players in the Sun Belt with his size and his body – when he came on his visit, he was 220 pounds. We had a big need for a big wing who can score and be an elite defender.”
Hicks, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was second-team All-Western Athletic Conference this year after averaging 16.2 points per game at Tarleton State. He also contributed 6.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the Texans.
In three seasons at Tarleton State, where he played for former Texas A&M, Kentucky and Texas Tech coach Billy Gillispie, Hicks produced 934 points and 410 rebounds. He shot 42 percent from the field, including 31.7 percent from the 3-point line, and 74.8 percent from the free throw line with the Texans.
Hicks was on the all-tournament team this past season at the Paradise Jam after scoring 77 points in three games, including 30 against Drake in the championship game. He also scored 26 points against Belmont and 21 against Boston College as the Texas reached the finals.
As a freshman in 2020-21, Hicks averaged 8.2 points and was named WAC Freshman of the Year. He put up 12.8 points per game during the 2021-22 season.
“We have some other guys who are coming along and are going to be good players for us, but picking up Freddy was able to give us an impact guy right away, who’s proven himself at this level,” Hodgson said. “He’s been well coached; Billy Gillispie is obviously a great basketball coach, a great basketball mind. He’s been well coached and obviously with his ties here locally, he’s a huge plus.”
At Searcy High School, Hicks scored 1,603 career points and was a two-time all-state selection. He scored 24 points per game as a senior.
Hicks also visited Arkansas and SMU this spring before committing to ASU. California and Colorado State were other programs he listed among his top five on social media after entering the transfer portal.
ASU has added three players from the transfer portal since Hodgson was hired last month, with Hicks joining 6-8 Buffalo transfer LaQuill Hardnett and 6-9 UMass transfer Dyondre Dominguez.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Hodgson said of ASU’s recruiting efforts. “So far we’ve had four official visits and three of them have already signed, and we’re waiting on the fourth, hoping to get some good news from him. Any time you can go three of four or four for four on official visits, that’s phenomenal. It says a lot about this university, this athletic department, the community.
“Kids are coming here and enjoying their time and want to be a part of it. I’m extremely happy with the way things are going. The staff is working their tails off and we’re going to continue to do so until our roster is set.”
Hodgson said the Red Wolves have four scholarships remaining to fill. Caleb Fields, Terrance Ford Jr., Avery Felts, Izaiyah Nelson, Julian Lual and Malcolm Farrington are all returning from last season’s team.
Remaining recruiting needs include a big man and a combination guard who would add size to the backcourt to go with the 6-0 Fields and the 6-1 Ford.
“Both are really good players who are going to both be All-Sun Belt guys potentially,” Hodgson said of Fields and Ford, “but we would like to add into that mix a big combo guard and then potentially, obviously, a big. We had one visit here not long ago and after that, probably just two guys that we can develop, a best-available type of situation.”