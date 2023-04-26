Hicks chooses A-State as transfer destination

Freddy Hicks puts up a shot during the first half of Tarleton State’s Dec. 6, 2022 game at Baylor. Hicks, a former Searcy High School star who scored 934 career points in three seasons at Tarleton State, is transferring to Arkansas State, new Red Wolves head coach Bryan Hodgson announced Tuesday.

 Rod Aydelotte / Associated Press

JONESBORO — Freddy Hicks is returning to his home state to play for the basketball program where his father excelled as a collegian.

Arkansas State announced Tuesday that Hicks, a 6-foot-6 guard/forward from Searcy, is joining the Red Wolves as a transfer from Tarleton State. His father, Freddy Hicks Sr., was a two-time Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year at ASU and a key player on the school’s 1999 NCAA Tournament team.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com