Higginbottom planning to join Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Arkansas State women’s basketball coach Destinee Rogers posted a social media message Wednesday night advising Northeast Arkansas to “stay tuned” for big news regarding an addition to the Red Wolves’ recruiting class.
ASU fans weren’t kept in suspense too long.
Former Batesville High School star Izzy Higginbottom announced her commitment to ASU on social media a little later Wednesday night. Higginbottom, a freshman guard this season at Missouri, announced her intention to enter the NCAA transfer portal earlier in the day.
“I’m coming home,” Higginbottom wrote, posting the last word in caps to announce her decision to transfer to ASU.
Higginbottom played in 27 of 31 games off the bench for the Tigers, who finished the season 18-13 after an 83-78 overtime loss to Drake in the first round of the Women’s NIT. She scored 14 points in the season finale, one of four games where she scored in double figures, while playing a season-high 31 minutes.
In November, Higginbottom was named SEC Freshman of the Week after scoring 17 points and a season-high 18 points against Saint Louis and Idaho State, respectively. She scored 15 points in the regular-season finale to help the Tigers upset No. 21 Florida 78-73 in Gainesville, Fla.
Higginbottom set a state tournament scoring record in her next-to-last game at Batesville, putting up 57 points against Little Rock Parkview to break a record that had stood since 1984. A three-time first-team selection to the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team, she scored nearly 2,900 career points at Batesville.
The Lady Pioneers won the 2019 Class 4A state title with Higginbottom earning state MVP honors. Batesville reached the 4A semifinals in 2020 and the 5A quarterfinals in 2021.
ASU coaches watched Higginbottom on campus during Batesville’s appearances in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational. She was ranked as the No. 20 point guard in the 2021 class by ESPNW.
After her introductory press conference March 14, Rogers said ASU had seven spots to fill for its 2022-23 roster.
Former Florida Atlantic guard Bre Beck announced her decision to transfer to ASU earlier this week. Beck, a junior college teammate of ASU’s Keya Patton at Wabash Valley (Ill.), played in 38 games over two seasons at FAU.
Jones (Miss.) College guard Jordan Clark, who signed with the Red Wolves during the November signing period, helped her team reach the NJCAA national semifinals earlier this week in Lubbock, Texas. Clark started all 33 games for Jones, which finished 25-8, and averaged 7.1 points per game.