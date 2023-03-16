BROOKLAND — Griffin Duvall pitched a complete-game shutout Tuesday to lead Brookland past Westside 5-0 in 4A-3 conference high school baseball.
Duvall struck out 11 batters while allowing two hits and walking one.
Cade Collins was 3-for-3 with a double to lead the Bearcats (3-6, 2-0 conference) at the plate. Dax Webb drove in two runs; John Neldon and Conner McClain had one RBI each; and Weston Speir scored twice.
Valley View 16-12, West Memphis 1-0
JONESBORO – Valley View opened its 5A-East baseball schedule with a sweep of West Memphis on Tuesday, winning the first game 16-1 and the second 12-0.
The Blazers scored 14 runs in the second inning of the first game. Eli Crecelius, Conner Brown and Tyler Hoskins combined on a five-inning no-hitter, striking out 11 batters.
Slade Caldwell homered, scored three runs and drove in four. Carter Saulsbury also homered while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Drew Gartman was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Also in the first game, Lawson Ward had a hit and two RBIs; Keaton Mathis had a hit and two RBIs; Kayson Becker had a hit and an RBI; and Owen Roach also drove in a run.
Caldwell, Hoskins and Mathis combined on a one-hit shutout in the second game, striking out 11 batters. Seven of the Blazers’ 11 hits went for extra bases.
Becker was 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBIs for Valley View (4-2, 2-0 conference). Ward was 2-for-2 with a double and three RBIs; Mathis was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI; Gartman doubled and drove in a run; Hudson Rogers had a hit and an RBI; and Caldwell scored three runs.
GCT 7-10, Nettleton 1-0
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech swept a 5A-East baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Nettleton, winning the first game 7-1 and the second 10-0.
Camden Farmer pitched a complete game in the first game, striking out 11 batters while holding Nettleton to three hits. Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton struck out six over 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Hutson Guinn led GCT with three hits in the opener, driving in two runs. Matthew Akins drove in four runs for the Eagles.
GCT’s Jayden Rodgers pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the nightcap, striking out nine batters. Lane England had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (6-0, 2-0 conference). Guinn added two hits and two RBIs.
Riverside 15, EPC 0
LAKE CITY – Riverside pounded out 12 hits, including seven for extra bases, in three innings during a 15-0 victory over East Poinsett County in 2A-3 high school baseball.
Zain McClure hit a triple and drove in four runs for the Rebels (6-1, 3-0 conference). Cash Gillis was 3-for-3 with a double and one RBI.
Thatcher Durham was 2-for-2 with two RBIs; Kaleb Tacker doubled, drove in two runs and scored three; and Tucker Emery doubled and drove in two runs.
Also for Riverside, Madix Blake had a hit and an RBI; Jackson Mann doubled and drove in a run; Brayeson Timms doubled and had one RBI; and Brady Robertson hit a double.
Durham pitched all three innings, striking out six while holding EPC to three hits. Hayden Holiman hit a double for EPC.