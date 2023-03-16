High school soccer roundup

JONESBORO — Brandon Southard and Wyatt Oldham scored two goals each Tuesday night as Valley View defeated Greene County Tech 4-1 in 5A-East boys’ soccer.
Southard opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game. GCT’s Zane Abbott answered with 15 minutes left in the first half, only to see Southard put the Blazers (2-4-1, 1-1 conference) back in the lead three minutes later.
Oldham scored off a pass from Southard at the six-minute mark as Valley View led 3-1 at halftime. Oldham scored again 20 minutes into the second half for the only goal after halftime.
Gabriel Haun had three saves for Valley View.
Valley View opened conference play last week with a 2-0 loss to Searcy in which Haun had four saves.
Haun also had four saves in his team’s 1-0 season-opening loss to Little Rock Christian and again in a 2-1 loss at Pulaski Robinson, where Southard scored from 30 yards. The Blazers went 1-0-1 in Harrison’s tournament, tying Harrison 1-1 and beating Siloam Springs 4-3 as Southard recorded a hat trick.
The Blazers lost 1-0 on a penalty kick last Friday at Cabot, where Haun had seven saves.
Valley View 6, GCT 0
JONESBORO – Micah McMillan recorded a hat trick Tuesday as Valley View rolled past Greene County Tech 6-0 in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer.
The Lady Blazers’ first goal came five minutes into the game when Elizabeth Becklund finished a ball from McMillan. Five minutes later, Jaden Crews scored off Leslie Ramirez’s assist for a 2-0 Valley View lead.
Valley View (3-3-1, 1-0-1 conference) scored off a short corner as McMillan passed to Josie Hargis, who hit a strike over the keeper. McMillan scored Valley View’s last two goals of the first half, one off a pass from Ellie Higgins.
McMillan scored her third goal five minutes into the second half. Brennan Holland had seven saves in the shutout.
The Lady Blazers opened conference play last week with a 1-1 draw against defending 5A state champion Searcy. Crews finished off a corner kick from Higgins to give Valley View the lead. Searcy scored off a free kick with 12 minutes left in the game. Holland had eight saves.
Valley View opened the season by beating Little Rock Christian as McMillan scored off Mattie Crouch’s assist and Ally Holland had the shutout in goal. Becklund scored twice in a 3-2 loss at Pulaski Robinson.
The Lady Blazers went 0-2 in Harrison’s tournament , losing 3-1 to Class 6A teams Fayetteville and Rogers. Brennan Holland had 14 and 11 saves in those games.
Valley View shut out Cabot 5-0 last Friday as McMillan, Crews, Higgins, Becklund and Morghan Weaver scored goals. Higgins had two assists, followed by McMillan and Weaver with one each.
Nettleton 8, West Memphis 0
WEST MEMPHIS – Nettleton’s Antonio Almaraz recorded a hat trick Tuesday night, scoring three goals off six shots on target as the Raiders routed West Memphis 8-0 in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Ruben Saldivar scored two goals with three shots on target, while Juan Munoz had two goals on seven shots on target. Exson Argueta also scored a goal for the Raiders (3-2-0, 2-0-0 conference).
Anthony Alonzo assisted on Almaraz’s third goal in the second half. Hutch Bristow assisted Saldivar’s first goal in the first half; Almaraz and Saldivar had assists on Munoz’s goals; and Joseph Nuhung had the assist on Argueta’s goal.
The Raiders return to action March 28 against Paragould.
West Memphis 7, Nettleton 1
WEST MEMPHIS – West Memphis defeated Nettleton 7-1 in 5A-East girls’ soccer Tuesday night.
Amelia Brown scored the lone goal for the Lady Raiders (1-6-0, 0-2-0 conference) from the penalty spot in the second half.