High school soccer roundup

Valley View’s Brody Dix (left) keeps the ball away from Greene County Tech’s Levi Compton during Tuesday’s boys’ soccer game at Central Dealerships Stadium. Valley View won 4-1.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

JONESBORO — Brandon Southard and Wyatt Oldham scored two goals each Tuesday night as Valley View defeated Greene County Tech 4-1 in 5A-East boys’ soccer.

Southard opened the scoring 10 minutes into the game. GCT’s Zane Abbott answered with 15 minutes left in the first half, only to see Southard put the Blazers (2-4-1, 1-1 conference) back in the lead three minutes later.