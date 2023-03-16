LAKE CITY — East Poinsett County edged Riverside 3-2 in eight innings Tuesday in 2A-3 conference high school softball.
EPC scored two runs in the top of the eighth while holding Riverside to one in the bottom of the inning. Keegan McCorkle drove in one run on a fielder’s choice in the eighth.
McCorkle pitched all eight innings for EPC (8-0, 5-0 conference). She gave up four hits while striking out six batters.
Klaire Womack yielded two hits while striking out 17 batters for Riverside (4-1, 3-1 conference).
Riverside’s Katie Ridge was 2-for-4 with a solo home run that tied the game in the fourth inning. Terrin Powell and Kelly Ann Lucas had hits for EPC.
Valley View 15-18, West Memphis 1-1
JONESBORO – Valley View opened 5A-East conference play Tuesday with a doubleheader sweep of West Memphis, winning the first game 15-1 and the second 18-1.
The Blazers scored nine runs in the second inning of the first game. Riley Smith struck out 14 batters over five innings, allowing two hits and one unearned run.
Mackenzie Whitlock had a hit and drove in three runs for the Lady Blazers. Anna Winkfield had a hit, two RBIs and scored three runs; Racey Talley had a hit and an RBI; Sophie Newberry also had a hit; and Ashlyn Beale and Smith drove in one run each.
Valley View (3-2, 2-0 conference) scored 10 runs in the second inning of the second game, which lasted four innings. Whitlock was 3-for-3 with a double, four runs scored and five RBIs to lead the Lady Blazers.
Beale was 2-for-2 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs scored; Talley had a hit and two RBIs; Smith hit a double and drove in a run; Lauren Mitchell doubled and drove in a run; and Amera Wright had an RBI.
Smith pitched all four innings, striking out 11 and giving up one unearned run on three hits.
Westside 18, Jonesboro 1
JONESBORO – Westside hammered out 18 hits, including seven for extra bases, during an 18-1 victory over Jonesboro in high school softball Tuesday.
Remi Crain was 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Lady Warriors (2-2). Mattyx Cureton was also 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Megan Hedger was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBIs and four runs scored.
Also for Westside, Jada Diaz was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs scored; Emma Pruett was 2-for-4 with a double and three RBIs; Mckyna Craig scored three runs and drove in one; and Brylee Timms scored three runs.
Maya Cody was 2-for-2 with a solo home run for Jonesboro.
GCT 12-16, Nettleton 3-1
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech belted six home runs Tuesday during a doubleheader sweep of Nettleton in 5A-East conference softball.
Ava Carter and Marley Speer hit two home runs each, while Sophia Gonzalez and Jenalee Toombs hit one each for the Lady Eagles (4-0, 2-0 conference).
GCT scored six runs in the sixth inning to seal a 12-3 victory in the first game. Carter had three hits and three RBIs; Weslyn Burnside drove in five runs; and Toombs had three RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
Acelen Hart and Avery Sample had three hits each for Nettleton.
Speer had three hits and five RBIs as GCT won the second game 16-1. Carter and Karley Burrow had three hits each, while Emmy Thomason drove in three runs and Burnside had two RBIs for the Lady Eagles.
Burrow limited Nettleton (1-6, 0-2 conference) to four hits in the second game.
Corning 11, Manila 10
CORNING – Corning edged Manila 11-10 Tuesday in 3A-3 conference high school softball.
Kaylynn Harvey and Shelby Harrison had three hits each for Manila (1-2, 1-1 conference), while Sydney Diccico had two hits.
Hadley Cohn pitched 5 1/3 innings for the Lady Lions allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits while striking out eight.
Paragould 12-6, Batesville 1-8
BATESVILLE – Paragould and Batesville split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday as the Lady Rams took game one 12-1 and the Lady Pioneers won the nightcap 8-6.
Kiley Williams was 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Paragould in the first game. Hadlee DeFries was 3-for-4 with two RBIs; Lauren Stanley was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; and KK Massey scored three runs.
Stanley and Massey handled pitching duties for Paragould, combining to strike out nine batters while allowing two hits.
Stanley was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the second game. Kayleene Roe hit an RBI triple and DeFries scored twice for the Lady Rams (2-3, 1-1 conference).
Stanley and Massey combined to strike out 14 Batesville batters while giving up three earned runs on six hits.
