LITTLE ROCK — Jonesboro scored in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday to edge Little Rock Central 4-3 in 6A-Central conference high school baseball.
Jonesboro (3-4, 1-1 conference) trailed 3-2 after Central (5-5, 0-2) plated three runs in the fourth inning. The Hurricane scored one run to tie the game in the fifth.
Hurricane pitchers Meyer Maddox and Hudson Hosman combined to hold the Tigers to five hits. Maddox pitched the first four innings, yielding four hits and three runs while striking out five and walking one.
Hosman pitched three scoreless innings for the victory, holding Central to one hit while walking four and striking out one.
Maddox was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Maddox Morrison hit a triple and Will Thyer drove in a run for the Hurricane.
Brookland 6, Trumann 4
TRUMANN – Brookland scored twice in the top of the seventh inning Wednesday to defeat Trumann 6-4 in 4A-3 conference baseball.
Jake Reece snapped a 4-4 tie with a solo home run in the seventh, part of his 2-for-4 day at the plate. Conner McClain scored on a wild pitch to give the Bearcats (4-6, 3-0 conference) an insurance run.
Reece earned the pitching victory in relief, yielding two unearned runs over three innings while striking out eight and allowing three hits. He got the last three outs with the tying run on second base.
Brookland starter Weston Speir gave up two runs and four hits over four innings. He struck out nine batters and walked one.
GCT 7-10, Nettleton 1-0
JONESBORO – Greene County Tech swept a 5A-East baseball doubleheader Tuesday at Nettleton, winning the first game 7-1 and the second 10-0.
Camden Farmer pitched a complete game in the first game, striking out 11 batters while holding Nettleton to three hits. Nettleton’s Maddox Hampton struck out six over 4 1/3 innings on the mound.
Hutson Guinn led GCT with three hits in the opener, driving in two runs. Matthew Akins drove in four runs for the Eagles.
GCT’s Jayden Rodgers pitched a five-inning no-hitter in the nightcap, striking out nine batters.
Lane England had three hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (6-0, 2-0 conference). Guinn added two hits and two RBIs.
Softball Jonesboro 20, LR Central 10
LITTLE ROCK – Haven Moore finished 4-for-5 at the plate to lead a 17-hit attack for Jonesboro as the Lady Hurricane defeated Little Rock Central 20-10 in 6A-Central conference high school softball Wednesday.
The Lady Hurricane (2-2, 1-1 conference) scored six runs in the second inning, seven in the fifth and five in the sixth on the way to its first conference victory.
Justice Taylor, Caroline Hughes, Hannah Henson, and Daniella Mejia-Barrera also had multiple hits for Jonesboro. Taylor finished with three hits. Hughes drove in three runs while Henson and Mejia-Barrera drove in two runs each.
Henson, Maya Cody, Hughes, Rhea Bewley and Mejia-Barrera all drove in runs during Jonesboro’s seven-run fifth inning.
Cody was the winning pitcher for Jonesboro, striking out eight batters while allowing nine hits in six innings.
Brookland 14, Trumann 7
TRUMANN – Brookland scored 10 runs over the final two innings Wednesday to defeat Trumann 14-7 in 4A-3 conference softball.
Bella Byerly was 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and four runs scored to lead the Lady Bearcats (3-2, 3-0 conference). Emery Booker was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, while Laken Carr doubled and drove in two runs for Brookland, which trailed 5-4 after five innings.
Also for the Lady Bearcats, Taylor Reed was 2-for-4 with two doubles; Ashlyn McNeese was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Madison Wooldridge was 2-for-6 with a triple and an RBI; Brianna Patterson was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; Avery Toombs was 2-for-4 with an RBI; and Emily Willett was 2-for-3.
Reed pitched all seven innings, striking out nine batters.
Dalaney Osment was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Trumann. Tiara Postell was 3-for-4 and scored three runs; Macey Powell had a hit and an RBI; Lindie Barnes doubled; Ellisabeth Holladay drove in a run; and Topanga Elliott tripled and drove in a run.
Paragould 12-6, Batesville 1-8
BATESVILLE – Paragould and Batesville split a 5A-East conference softball doubleheader Tuesday as the Lady Rams took game one 12-1 and the Lady Pioneers won the nightcap 8-6.
Kiley Williams was 3-for-4 with four RBIs for Paragould in the first game. Hadlee DeFries was 3-for-4 with two RBIs; Lauren Stanley was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI; and KK Massey scored three runs.
Stanley and Massey handled pitching duties for Paragould, combining to strike out nine batters while allowing two hits.
Stanley was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in the second game. Of note, Kayleene Roe hit an RBI triple and DeFries scored twice for the Lady Rams (2-3, 1-1 conference).
Stanley and Massey combined to strike out 14 Batesville batters while giving up three earned runs on six hits.
Soccer Jonesboro 1, LR Central 1
LITTLE ROCK – Jonesboro and Little Rock Central played to a 1-1 tie Wednesday in 6A-Central boys’ high school soccer.
Grant Bartels scored on a Kevin Nunez assist in the last two minutes of first half to give Jonesboro (1-3-1, 0-1-1 conference) a 1-0 lead at halftime. Central (2-0-2, 0-0-2) scored the equalizer in the 20th minute of the second half.
Calvin Hargis had 12 stops in goal for the Hurricane.
Jonesboro won the boys’ junior varsity match 1-0. In the varsity girls’ match, Central prevailed 4-3.
Brookland 11, Lisa West 0
LITTLE ROCK – Brookland routed Lisa Academy West 11-0 Wednesday evening in 4A-North girls’ high school soccer.
Katie Blumreich, Mallory Bristow, Abbi Brookreson and Grace Gary scored two goals each for the Lady Bearcats (5-0-1, 2-0 conference). Mack Allen and Nichole Craig scored one goal each, and Brookland also benefited from an own goal.
Lisa Craig and Laura Stephens were in goal for the shutout.
Paragould 3, Marion 0
MARION – Samuel Bourdanove scored two goals Tuesday to lead Paragould to a 3-0 victory over Marion in 5A-East conference boys’ soccer.
Bourdanove scored two goals in the first half, assisted by Alvaro Alonso and Abdissa Omer. The Rams (5-2, 2-0 conference) benefited from the Patriots own goal in the second half during a clearance from a corner kick.
Eskender Michael provided the header that led to the own goal.
Senior goalkeeper Phu Tran finished the match with a clean sheet, his second of the season.
Bourdanove has 15 goals in seven games.