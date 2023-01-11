GOSNELL — Manila kept its 3A-3 conference record perfect Monday with a 61-32 victory over Gosnell in senior girls’ basketball.
Madison Hitchcock hit four 3-pointers in scoring 20 points for the Lady Lions (11-9, 5-0 conference). Hitchcock scored 16 points in the first half, helping Manila lead 18-3 after the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime.
Jenna LaRose added 12 points for Manila, which led 54-26 after the third quarter. Mandy Scissell scored 15 points to lead Gosnell.
Kell Classic
SWIFTON – Second-seeded Riverside and fifth-seeded Pangburn advanced Monday in the girls’ bracket of the Kell Classic.
Riverside defeated Rivercrest 55-38. Amber Courtney scored 14 points and Gracie Washington added 10 for the Lady Rebels (17-5), who play third-seeded Tuckerman in the semifinals tonight at 7:10.
Zakiyah Brownlee scored 14 points and Brineka Taylor added 13 for Rivercrest.
Pangburn defeated Marmaduke 60-34 as Rivers McKee scored 18 points and Rylee Ramsey added 10. The Lady Tigers play top seed Mammoth Spring in the semifinals today at 4:30 p.m.
Makenzie Hampton scored 20 points for Marmaduke.
BIC 84, Cross County 25
CHERRY VALLEY – Buffalo Island Central cruised to an 84-25 victory over Cross County in 2A-3 senior girls’ basketball Monday.
Five players scored in double figures for BIC, led by Hadlie Goodson with 19 points. Hallee Wells added 15 points, Riley Parker 12, Emily Stull 11 and Kendra Towell 10 for the Lady Mustangs.
Avery Forrester scored 11 points for Cross County.
Cross County won the junior girls’ game 40-39, led by Kaylie Witt’s 17 points. BIC was led by Josephine Hanneken with 16.
points and Chandler Gathright with 10 points. Emma Kate McCord pulled down 10 rebounds for BIC.