GOSNELL — Manila kept its 3A-3 conference record perfect Monday with a 61-32 victory over Gosnell in senior girls’ basketball.

Madison Hitchcock hit four 3-pointers in scoring 20 points for the Lady Lions (11-9, 5-0 conference). Hitchcock scored 16 points in the first half, helping Manila lead 18-3 after the first quarter and 37-13 at halftime.