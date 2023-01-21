HARRISBURG — Madison Hitchcock reached the 1,000-point career milestone Thursday night while leading Manila to a 52-20 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.

Hitchcock scored 10 points, all in the first quarter as the Lady Lions (12-10, 6-1 conference) took a 23-9 lead. Manila led 41-12 at halftime and 50-15 after the third quarter.