HARRISBURG — Madison Hitchcock reached the 1,000-point career milestone Thursday night while leading Manila to a 52-20 victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Hitchcock scored 10 points, all in the first quarter as the Lady Lions (12-10, 6-1 conference) took a 23-9 lead. Manila led 41-12 at halftime and 50-15 after the third quarter.
Jenna LaRose added eight points and Chloe Helms seven for Manila. Elisabeth Green scored 13 points for Harrisburg.
Battle of the Border
CORNING – Tournament host Corning and Piggott will meet in the senior boys’ final in the Battle of the Border after posing semifinal victories Thursday.
Corning (12-7) cruised past Maynard 73-52 as Jayce Couch scored 24 points. Eli Mason and Roman Davis added 13 points each for the Bobcats, followed by Luke Blanchard with 12.
Drey Beasley and Alex James scored 19 points each for Maynard.
Corning opened a 22-7 lead in the first quarter. The Bobcats led 40-18 at halftime and 52-33 after three quarters.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves’ free throw with four seconds remaining in the game lifted Piggott to a 58-57 victory over Winona, Mo. It was the only lead of the game for the Mohawks, who trailed 17-8 after the first quarter, 27-23 at halftime and 46-37 after the third quarter.
Seegraves scored 23 points and Nate Brantley added 11 for Piggott (8-11). Ben Ipock scored 17 points, Aiden Sullivan 16 and Carter Voyles 14 for Winona.
Both championship games this evening will feature Corning and Piggott. The girls’ championship game is scheduled for 5:15 p.m., followed by the boys’ final at 6:30.
Southland, Mo., defeated the Corning junior varsity 51-38 in a boys’ consolation game Thursday. Colton Finkbeiner scored 19 points and Bailey Huber 10 for Southland, which led 28-21 at halftime and 38-26 after the third quarter. Reid McMasters scored 11 points for the Corning junior varsity.
Westside 65, Blytheville 52
BLYTHEVILLE – Lanie Welch scored 24 points Thursday night to lead Westside to a 65-52 victory over Blytheville in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Megan Hedger added 20 points for the Lady Warriors (11-7, 7-4 conference). Westside trailed 17-9 after the first quarter, but came back to lead 33-30 at halftime and 45-38 after the third quarter.
Mikayla Guess scored 14 points, Mckenzie Thomas 11 and Tyana Howard 10 for Blytheville.
Westside won the junior girls’ game 37-11 and Blytheville took the seventh-grade game 21-19.
Southside 43, Trumann 24
TRUMANN – Callie Robbins scored 17 points Thursday to lead Southside to a 43-24 victory over Trumann in 4A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Robbins made five 3-pointers to lead the Lady Southerners (16-3, 9-0 conference) to their 12th consecutive victory. Kamie Jenkins added 10 points for Southside, which led 17-5 after the first quarter and 22-9 at halftime.
Chelsy Jones scored eight points and Hadley Fagan added seven for Trumann.
Trumann won the junior girls’ game 35-14, led by Oshua Smith with 7 points.
Riverside 44, Bay 27
BAY – Riverside earned its 20th victory of the season Thursday by defeating Bay 44-27 in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Riverside (20-7, 9-1 conference) led 16-4 after the first quarter, 24-15 at halftime and 33-22 after the third quarter. Junior Ali Towles led the Lady Rebels with 18 points.
Riverside (20-2, 9-1 conference) won the junior girls’ game 46-14. Ryley Eakins and Carly Jo Womack led Riverside with 13 points each.
BIC 59, Marmaduke 45
MONETTE – Hadlie Goodson scored 28 points Thursday night to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 59-45 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior girls’ basketball.
Hallee Wells added a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Mustangs (13-13, 6-4 conference). Makenzie Hampton scored 17 points for Marmaduke (17-9, 6-4 conference).
BIC won the junior girls’ game 46-21 as Josephine Hanneken produced a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds. Chandler Gathright added 11 points for BIC.
Mammoth Spring 43, Thayer, Mo., 39
THAYER, Mo. – Mammoth Spring extended its winning streak in girls’ basketball to 17 games Thursday with a 43-39 victory over Thayer, Mo., in the finals of the Thayer Winter Classic.
Adrianna Corbett scored 13 points to lead the Lady Bears (25-3). Brynn Washam added 12.