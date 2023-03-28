Hodgson finds 'right opportunity' at A-State

JONESBORO — Bryan Hodgson was the candidate who stood out as Jeff Purinton and other Arkansas State University officials went through the process of hiring the school’s 17th all-time head men’s basketball coach.
When Hodgson considered his options, ASU stood out to him as well.
“I was never in a rush to be a head coach. I’ve always taken pride in being where my feet were, being the best assistant I could be, taking everything one day at a time, knowing that the right opportunity would eventually come,” Hodgson said Monday. “I think I found that opportunity here at Arkansas State. When this job opened, I was in the process of interviewing at several other universities across the country. I got the call from Jeff, and I was ecstatic and honored.
“I knew after a couple of phone calls and a little bit of research that this was the place I wanted to be and the guy I wanted to work for.”
Purinton, ASU’s vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, introduced Hodgson as the Red Wolves’ head coach during a press conference Monday at the Centennial Bank Athletic Operations Center.
Hodgson, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Alabama, was hired last Wednesday to conclude the search for Mike Balado’s successor at ASU. He takes over the program on a five-year contract with total annual guaranteed compensation of $385,000.
Purinton said he interviewed a half-dozen candidates for a position that drew interest from head coaches, current and former, as well as assistants from other high-major programs. ASU, which finished 13-20 last season, has not played in the postseason since making its only NCAA Tournament trip in 1999.
“This is a monumental day for A-State athletics. I initially wrote down exciting, but this is bigger than that,” Purinton said in his opening remarks. “The fact that we’ve only been to one NCAA Tournament in school history, that’s the same number that Buffalo had been to before Nate Oats and Bryan Hodgson got there.
“We want to set the bar higher at Arkansas State where we compete for conference championships and go to the NCAA Tournament on an annual basis. I truly believe we can do that at A-State.”
A highly regarded recruiter, Hodgson served as assistant to Oats at Buffalo (2015-19) and Alabama (2019-23), helping assemble teams that played in six of the last seven NCAA tournaments played. Alabama, which lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 on Friday, was the No. 1 overall seed in this year’s tournament.
Other coaching stops for Hodgson included Fredonia (N.Y.) State from 2007-10, Jamestown (N.Y.) Community College from 2010-13 and Midland (Texas) Junior College from 2013-15. He joined the Midland staff as a volunteer coach with no salary and had to drive the bus and do laundry in addition to recruiting players and scouting opponents.
“I’m ready to start a new chapter of my life here in Jonesboro and bring that same brand of blue-collar basketball with me to A-State. I’m from a blue-collar town in western New York, Jamestown, which is full of humble, hard-working people,” Hodgson said. “From everything I’ve gathered so far and heard about the city of Jonesboro, this city has a lot of the same qualities. My program will represent this university, the community and all of our supporters with class, pride and integrity. I’m going to put together a team that everybody in this room can be proud of.”
Alabama ranks seventh nationally in scoring offense, averaging 81.8 points per game. Hodgson said the Red Wolves will use the same analytics-driven approach offensively and also have a physical, disruptive approach on the defense.
“The famous press conference line, everybody gets up here and they want to get the fan base fired up, and they say, ‘We’re going to play fast.’ Well, I can promise you we actually are,” Hodgson said. “I never, in my eight years of Division I, coached a team under Nate Oats that did not finish top 40 or 50 in the country in offensive tempo. We’re going to play a fast, analytically efficient style of basketball, a lot like the NBA plays.”
Hodgson said ASU’s roster will have a good mix of transfers, whether from four-year institutions or junior colleges, along with high school players. He has already had success in re-recruiting ASU’s roster as Caleb Fields, Avery Felts, Terrance Ford Jr. and Izaiyah Nelson have announced plans to remain with the Red Wolves.
Fields, Ford and Nelson all withdrew from the transfer portal Sunday and Monday.
“In college athletics now, the phrase is you want to stay old. We just lost to San Diego State in the Sweet 16 and I think the average age on that team is like 28,” Hodgson said, drawing laughs from the crowd. “It felt like it. We had a bunch of really talented freshmen out there and I knew when we lost that game, they had a chance to win the next one and go to the Final Four. They’re a veteran team and Florida Atlantic, that’s a veteran basketball team. They’re basically transfers and junior college transfers, and some high-level high school kids who can either have an impact right away or develop.
“I plan to do the same thing. I’ve done that everywhere I’ve been. We’ve had junior college players on every roster I’ve coached in the last eight years and obviously I coached junior college before that. … Everything that we’re going to do from a roster management standpoint is based on needs, and we filled our biggest needs this morning and over the weekend. We look forward to finding guys who complement who they are and the way they play. I don’t think we’re going to have a very difficult time doing that.”
Hodgson was announced as ASU’s new coach six days after Balado was relieved of his duties. Purinton said ASU had to move quickly in its coaching search because of the transfer portal’s impact on college basketball.
A former member of Alabama’s executive athletic staff, Purinton said he probably scrutinized Hodgson even more because he already knew him. In addition to Oats, Purinton sought feedback on Hodgson from Herbert Jones, a former Alabama player now with the New Orleans Pelicans, and ESPN analyst Jay Bilas.
“I thought Herb would have an interesting perspective because he was with the previous coaching staff at Alabama, went through the transition, and then went on to win a conference championship when Nate came on board,” Purinton said. “Herb said Bryan’s leadership ability really stood out, that if Nate wasn’t there, Bryan would step up and lead the team, and he raved about his ability to get along with people and especially the student-athletes.
“I also talked to Jay Bilas from ESPN. Jay, he’s going to tell it like it is, so when you call Jay, you’re going to get the honest truth. Jay said the same thing. Bryan’s people skills, his knowledge of the game, he’s ready to be a head coach.”
ASU system president Chuck Welch said he received a call from Michigan coach Juwan Howard about Hodgson.
“He called me and he said, ‘Man, I just want to tell you that y’all need to hire Coach Bryan.’ I said, ‘Well, Coach, tell me why,’” Welch said. “He said, ‘Well, we’ve recruited about four of the same players over the last few years and he’s kicked my tail every single time.’ He said, ‘But I’ve called him for scouting reports and he’s called me. This guy knows what he’s doing. This guy is hungry, he is prepared, he is ready.’ That was what we heard from everybody we talked to.”