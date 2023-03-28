Hodgson finds 'right opportunity' at A-State

New Arkansas State men’s head basketball coach Bryan Hodgson (right) holds up a jersey along with ASU vice chancellor of intercollegiate athletics Jeff Purinton. Hodgson was introduced during a press conference Monday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Bryan Hodgson was the candidate who stood out as Jeff Purinton and other Arkansas State University officials went through the process of hiring the school’s 17th all-time head men’s basketball coach.

When Hodgson considered his options, ASU stood out to him as well.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com