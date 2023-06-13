JONESBORO — First-year Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson said three of his team’s players will be disciplined internally after they were arrested on misdemeanor theft charges Saturday evening in Jonesboro.
Dyondre Dominguez, 22, Julian Lual, 21, and Terrance Ford, 19, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart, E. 1815 Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report. The report listed the merchandise’s value at $278.91.
Hodgson began a previously scheduled Zoom press conference Monday afternoon by addressing the incident.
“Obviously everyone is aware of the situation that came up this past weekend with three of our guys,” Hodgson said. “Clearly this does not represent the culture that we want to have in our program and what our program is about. I’m disappointed in what’s occurred, so we are going to work through the matter here internally, handle some discipline internally as we navigate through this and kind of get to the bottom of it.
“I do want to let it be known that this does not align with the way I want to operate and the type of program I want to have. We are extremely disappointed and we will take action internally within our program.”
According to the report, a vehicle owned by Ford that was believed to be involved in shoplifting at 1815 E. Highland Drive was stopped in a parking lot at 1225 S. Caraway Road. Officers unloaded everything in the trunk of the vehicle, the report said, and consulted a receipt before placing property that had been proven to be paid for back in the vehicle.
Dominguez, Ford and Lual were arrested and booked into the Craighead County Detention Center on Saturday shortly after 6:30 p.m. and released approximately two hours later, according to an online inmate roster. All three were given a court date of July 17, according to the incident report.
“I don’t think the legal process has quite played out. With that being said, I’m not a detective, a lawyer or a judge,” Hodgson said. “All I can do is handle internally what I know about and what I know about is the incident happened on Saturday, and that incident does not align with the way we operate in my program. We will handle that internally and obviously from a legal standpoint, obviously we have to let that play out.”
Dominguez, a 6-foot-9 forward from Providence, R.I., is one of seven transfers who are part of Hodgson’s first recruiting class. He played three seasons at the University of Massachusetts before transferring to ASU.
Ford, a 6-1 guard from Chicago, Ill., started 15 games last season for the Red Wolves, averaging 10.8 points per game as a freshman. Lual, a 6-6 forward from Calgary, Alberta, started in 10 games last season as a junior college transfer.
“These guys are still a part of the Arkansas State men’s basketball program. I’m going to reiterate that I’m not a detective, a lawyer or a judge,” Hodgson said. “I think we all know that there is a legal process that needs to play out, so in the meantime I’m handling discipline here within our program and I’ll tell you this, whether you agree with it or not, sometimes sending a kid back to their apartment or dorm room to sit there and watch TV and play video games, and hang out, might not be the (best) way to discipline them.
“Sometimes requiring them to be in attendance, to face other people in the room can be a little bit more of a learning experience. We’re handling that here internally. I think you’ll see over time that we’ve taken it serious, that the three young men involved will be disciplined.”
The Red Wolves basketball team returned to campus over the weekend. Hodgson said 12 of the 13 scholarship players are on campus, with one finishing two summer classes before coming to ASU.
ASU’s first summer workout was Monday morning. Hodgson said Saturday’s incident had an effect on his players’ mood.
“I’ll be honest with you, we had a meeting the night before about expectations in my program and the way we need to operate and represent this university and this community. What happened on Saturday evening does not represent this community, this university and our program very well,” Hodgson said. “It did obviously have an effect on the mood. I think it was a great learning experience for everybody else in that locker room. I think it gives some other young men an opportunity to grow up a little bit and allowed us to have a very in-depth, deep conversation about the expectations here in our program.”