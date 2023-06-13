JONESBORO — First-year Arkansas State head men’s basketball coach Bryan Hodgson said three of his team’s players will be disciplined internally after they were arrested on misdemeanor theft charges Saturday evening in Jonesboro.

Dyondre Dominguez, 22, Julian Lual, 21, and Terrance Ford, 19, were arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor shoplifting at Walmart, E. 1815 Highland Drive, according to a Jonesboro Police Department incident report. The report listed the merchandise’s value at $278.91.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com