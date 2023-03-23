JONESBORO — Bryan Hodgson, who is completing the current season as an assistant coach with the University of Alabama, has been hired as head coach of the Arkansas State men’s basketball program, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Wednesday.
Hodgson becomes the 17th head coach in program history after A-State cut ties with Mike Balado on Thursday of last week
“Following a national search, which attracted many highly-qualified candidates across the country, we are excited to announce Bryan Hodgson as our head men’s basketball coach,” Purinton said. “We visited with a variety of outstanding coaches from multiple levels, but we ultimately identified Bryan as the perfect fit for our program and community.”
Hodgson, who signed a five-year contract with an annual salary of $385,000, said he is both thrilled and honored to be selected as the new head coach.
“I’m looking forward to working with the outstanding administration, coaches and student-athletes at Arkansas State, as well as being very involved in the Jonesboro community,” he said. “Along with my staff and our players, we will work tirelessly to build the success, profile and brand of A-State Basketball.
Hodgson comes to Arkansas State after spending the last four seasons at the University of Alabama, which followed stops at the University of Buffalo (2015-19), Midland (Texas) Junior College (2013-15), Jamestown (NY) Community College (2010-13) and Fredonia State (NY) University (2007-10).
“He possesses well-rounded experience with a successful coaching and recruiting background,” Purinton continued. “Bryan has also been very involved with all operational aspects of collegiate programs while working his way from a junior college coach to the highest level of Division I. I had the opportunity to work with him at Alabama and get to know him as a coach and person. He is a strong communicator who cares deeply about his student-athletes and puts them in the best position to succeed on the court and in the classroom.
“He has a great vision for Arkansas State basketball and the blueprint to carry it out in order to elevate our program to new heights. I’m confident he will build a winning culture, and we look forward to his leadership as our head men’s basketball coach.”
Recently rated as the No. 2 recruiter nationally by 247Sports.com, Hodgson played a vital role in recruiting top-15 classes each of the last four seasons in Tuscaloosa. Alabama, the overall No. 1 seed this season, has posted a 92-41 record, advancing to the Sweet 16 twice in three-straight appearances at the NCAA Tournament since Hodgson joined head coach Nate Oats in Tuscaloosa.
“We will strive to not only put a winning product on the floor that our fans will enjoy watching, but also handle our business off the court and in the classroom in a manner that makes everyone proud,” Hodgson said. “There is no doubt that we have the potential for greatness here at A-State, and I can’t wait to get started”
First though, Hodgson has unfinished business in the Sweet 16, as Alabama is slated to take on San Diego State at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Louisville.
“The University of Alabama is a special place, with amazing people, and I wouldn’t have had this opportunity without Coach Oats and the Alabama family,” he said. “While I am excited about my future in Jonesboro, we have unfinished business here, and I’m eager to coach these young men for a few more games.”
In his time with the Crimson Tide, Hodgson has helped the program claim its first regular season conference title since 2002, first conference tournament title since 1991 and first Sweet 16 appearance since 2004. Four Alabama players have been drafted to the NBA since 2020 after the program had one selection from 1992-2019.
Arkansas State University System President Dr. Chuck Welch said there was significant interest in the position.
“Our deliberations always led us back to Bryan Hodgson,” he said. “We heard from head coaches and college basketball analysts across the nation, and they all said the same thing, ‘Bryan Hodgson is the real deal, he is a world-class talent evaluator and recruiter, and he is ready to lead his own program.’ His commitment to analytics and strong communication skills certainly convinced me – Bryan Hodgson is the right guy to be our next head basketball coach.”
An introductory press conference, which will be open to the public, will be held early next week, but the date has not yet been set.
Accolades many for Hodgson
In addition to ranking as one of the top recruiters in collegiate basketball, Hodgson was named to The Athletic’s Top-25 up-and-coming coaches and one of the top 50 Most Impactful High Major Assistant Coaches. He was invited to participate in the prestigious 2020 TopConnect Seminar, which identifies the top assistants in the country and connects them with mid-major athletic directors. Previously, Hodgson was one of 30 assistant coaches named to the 2016 Under Armour 30-under-30 Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC).
Hodgson blazed a trail to Canada as he signed the first Canadian players in Crimson Tide program history – Joshua Primo and Keon Ambrose-Hilton – Canada’s No. 1 and No. 3-ranked players, respectively, in 2020. He followed that by getting a third Canadian, Charles Bediako, to Tuscaloosa in 2021. Primo spent the 2020-21 season with Alabama before being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
Hodgson spent four season (2015-19) with Oats at the University of Buffalo. Hodgson helped guide the Bulls to three NCAA Tournament appearances and three Mid-American Conference Tournament championships, while also earning a pair of MAC regular season titles. Buffalo reached the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament in 2018 and 2019.
In addition to his recruiting prowess, Hodgson is also known for his ability to develop talent. During his four seasons at Buffalo, nearly every player on the roster made tremendous strides on the court, none more so than 2019 MAC Player of the Year CJ Massinburg, who finished his career as a three-time All-MAC honoree and second in school history with 1,990 career points and 273 career treys. He went on to be named an honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press as a senior.
Oates said he couldn’t be happier for Hodgson to earn the top spot at Arkansas State.
“He has been with me every step of the way and is one of the most loyal guys I know,” Oates said. “Bryan is not only one of the top recruiters in the country, but he is also a terrific coach who understands the game. He brings a lot of passion and energy in everything he does which has played a big part in our success at the University of Buffalo and University of Alabama. His ability to build great relationships with recruits and their families, players and people from all walks of life will resonate with the community of Jonesboro and re-energize the fan base. Considering his familiarity having worked with Jeff Purinton at Alabama, I think it’s a perfect fit and a terrific hire.”
Earlier in his career, Hodgson served two seasons, one in a volunteer capacity, as an assistant coach at Midland (Texas) College, where he helped lead the team to a six-win turnaround during the 2014-15 season. He helped manage all aspects of recruitment for Midland and conducted individual skill development workouts and in-season team practice sessions.
A western New York native, Hodgson served as an assistant coach from 2010-13 at Jamestown Community College. In his time at JCC, he coached 14 players who received scholarships to four-year schools after their graduation while nine were all-region players.
Hodgson played collegiately for two seasons at Jamestown CC, serving as a two-year captain, before heading to Fredonia State. While at Fredonia State, he served as an assistant coach and earned his undergraduate degree in sports management in 2011. He later earned his masters degree in education from the University of the Southwest in 2015.
Adopted at the age of two, Hodgson has been an active participant in Big Brothers, Big Sisters Program throughout his career. He is the founder and president of Coaching Love, Inc., established to benefit at-risk youth, particularly those in the foster care system and those waiting to be adopted.