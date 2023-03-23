Coach Bryan Hodgson

Bryan Hodgson, assistant coach at the University of Alabama, has been hired as the new men’s head basketball coach for Arkansas State University.

 Robert Sutton / UA Communications

JONESBORO — Bryan Hodgson, who is completing the current season as an assistant coach with the University of Alabama, has been hired as head coach of the Arkansas State men’s basketball program, Vice Chancellor of Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton announced Wednesday.

Hodgson becomes the 17th head coach in program history after A-State cut ties with Mike Balado on Thursday of last week

Coaching Experience

2019-23 - Alabama, Assistant Coach

2015-19 - Buffalo, Assistant Coach

2014-15 - Midland (Texas) JC, Assistant Coach

2013-14 - Midland (Texas) JC, Volunteer Assistant

2010-13 - Jamestown (NY) CC, Assistant Coach

2007-10 - Fredonia State (NY), Assistant Coach