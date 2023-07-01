LAKE CITY — Riverside baseball coach Ben Hogard wasn’t as surprised as others might have been by the Rebels’ success in the spring.

After finishing 14-14 in 2022, the Rebels fielded a lineup that included five sophomores and two freshmen this year. Inexperience was a non-issue, however, as Riverside won the 2A-3 regular-season title and district championship as well as the North Region tournament crown.

