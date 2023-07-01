LAKE CITY — Riverside baseball coach Ben Hogard wasn’t as surprised as others might have been by the Rebels’ success in the spring.
After finishing 14-14 in 2022, the Rebels fielded a lineup that included five sophomores and two freshmen this year. Inexperience was a non-issue, however, as Riverside won the 2A-3 regular-season title and district championship as well as the North Region tournament crown.
“I bet a lot of people had us picked to finish fourth in our conference with everybody else having so many people coming back and some good arms,” said Hogard, who is the Best Under The Sun Coach of the Year after leading the Rebels to a 23-7 record. “I think from the outside the season was probably a surprise for a lot of people, but I knew how good that group of sophomores that I have was and I knew what kind of ninth-graders we were bringing up.
“I thought we had a shot to be pretty good defensively. It was just the offense that kind of worried me.”
The Rebels showed a knack for winning close games in Hogard’s eighth season as head coach.
Riverside went 7-2 in one-run games, including a 4-0 record against 2A-3 competition. The Rebels eked out a 4-3 victory over Rector in the district tournament final and edged Bay 4-2 in the North Region championship game.
“We were really good in low-scoring games this year, really good in one-run games. I think that’s because of our pitching and our defense,” Hogard said. “I had five or six guys all year long that I could pitch at any time and feel pretty comfortable about it. Cash Gillis separated himself and clearly was our No. 1. He went 9-1 for us on the year and when he had the ball, it was hard for other teams to score. I think that having really good pitching and really good defense helps in those close games.”
Gillis, one of the team’s standout sophomores, struck out 67 batters and had an earned run average of 2.00 in 56 innings. Sophomore shortstop/pitcher Brayeson Timms batted .433 with 25 runs batted in and was 4-0 on the mound.
Sophomore center fielder Thatcher Durham and freshman catcher Jackson Mann played vital roles defensively. Senior third baseman Kaleb Tacker had a .419 batting average and was 4-0 on the mound, while freshman Zain McClure became a key pitcher as the season progressed.
“I don’t think we played our age most of the season. These guys looked very composed even in big moments. They always looked like they had a plan,” Hogard said. “Sometimes the game will speed you up, and they never looked sped up. They just played above their age most of the year and by the end of the year, they had played 30 games and were no longer freshmen or sophomores.”
Riverside had an 11-1 record in regular-season conference games. The Rebels defeated Des Arc, Buffalo Island Central and Bay in the North Region tournament, then beat Murfreesboro in the state tournament before falling 13-10 to Cedar Ridge in the second round.
In a couple of games, the Rebels donned blue jerseys to support Hogard’s wife Samantha in her fight with colon cancer.
“Professionally this year was one of the best years I’ve ever had, winning the district and regional with this young group of guys,” Hogard said. “Off the field, we found out over spring break, right in the middle of the season, that she had colon cancer, and it was something they were going to have to take out pretty quick, so we were trying to juggle that.
“It was another testament to these guys. I talked to them about it and they understood that some days my attention may need to be elsewhere, but they’re kids who want to be up there. I don’t have be standing over them to make sure they’re doing what they need to be doing. They just do it on their own and from a coaching standpoint, that makes me just as proud as us winning games.”
Hogard said all of his returnees stayed with him for Riverside’s extended season play in June. Many of the Rebel baseball players are also on the basketball team and some are part of the tennis team that won a state championship last fall.
Riverside isn’t likely to sneak up on opponents next spring, but that’s fine with Hogard.
“Expectations are a blessing. That’s what we want over here,” he said. “We’re always trying to build the baseball program to where we have expectations. That’s a good thing.”