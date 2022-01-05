WILSON — Walnut Ridge earned its second 3A-3 conference road victory in as many nights Tuesday, defeating Rivercrest 82-55 in senior boys’ basketball.
Jayden Hollister and Ty Flippo scored 23 and 21 points, respectively, to lead the Bobcats, who are ranked second in Class 3A. Andrew Prestidge added 11 points for Walnut Ridge (10-1, 5-0 conference).
Clay Burks scored 16 points and Melo Vasquez added 12 for Rivercrest.
Manila 75, Gosnell 47
MANILA – Brayden Nunnally scored 34 points Tuesday to power Manila to a 75-47 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Nunnally, who hit four 3-pointers, also had eight rebounds and five steals for the Lions (10-6, 4-1 conference). Luke Kirk and Jake Baltimore added 15 and 14 points, respectively.
Manila outscored Gosnell 22-13 in the second quarter to take a 37-19 halftime lead.
The Lions led 64-32 after the third quarter.
Maurion Hattiex scored 12 points, and Travis Reed added 10 for Gosnell.
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 52-45 as Marcus Anderson scored 20 points and Jaylen Jackson added 16. Kohner Gant scored a game-high 25 points for Manila.
Corning 68, Harrisburg 65
HARRISBURG — Jayce Couch scored 24 points and Luke Blanchard added 22 Tuesday to lead Corning to a 68-65 overtime victory over Harrisburg in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Clayton Vanpool added 12 points for the Bobcats. Corning led 31-29 at halftime and 46-40 after the third quarter. Harrisburg rallied to tie the game at 57 to end regulation.
Michael Deckelman led Harrisburg with 21 points. Grant Henry added 15 points and Brylan Honeycutt had 12 for the Hornets.
Osceola 86, Piggott 35
OSCEOLA — Thirteen Osceola players scored Tuesday night as the Seminoles raced past Piggott 86-35 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Daylen Love scored 11 of his 16 points in the first half to lead the Seminoles (10-3, 4-1 conference). Terrance Nimmers added 13 points, including 11 in the first half; Cassidy Bullard finished with 11 points; and Richard High scored nine points on three 3-pointers.
BIC 73, EPC 43
MONETTE — Jaron Burrow and Caden Whitehead recorded double-doubles Tuesday as Buffalo Island Central kept its 2A-3 conference record perfect Tuesday with a 73-43 victory over East Poinsett County in senior boys’ basketball.
Burrow finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds. Whitehead had 12 rebounds and 20 blocked shots along with eight points for the Mustangs (16-5, 6-0 conference).
Nicholas Patterson added 16 points for BIC, which led 31-19 at halftime and 49-32 after the third quarter.
BIC held on for a 43-42 lead in the junior boys’ game after carrying a 13-point lead into the fourth quarter. Leo Contreras scored 24 points for BIC. Quincy Perry scored 15 points and Ashton Reel 13 for EPC.
Tuckerman 59, Midland 45TUCKERMAN — Amare Neal scored 22 points and Carson Miller added 20 Tuesday to lead Tuckerman to a 59-45 victory over Midland in 2A-2 conference senior boys’ basketball.
David Platt added 13 points for the Bulldogs (9-6, 4-1 conference).
Tuckerman (13-2, 3-1 conference) rolled to a 43-6 victory in the junior boys’ game, led by Finley Lancaster with 20 points and Eli Tackett with 16.
Hoxie 56, Riverside 48
HOXIE — Hoxie built an 11-point lead in the third quarter Tuesday and held off Riverside for a 56-48 victory in senior boys’ basketball.
The Mustangs led 27-24 at halftime and 44-33 after the third quarter. The Rebels cut their deficit to four points in the fourth quarter before falling short.
Mason Woodard scored 19 points to lead Hoxie, followed by Jake Jones with 15 and Seth Brooks with 10. Harrison McAnally hit five 3-pointers while scoring a game-high 25 points for Riverside (9-14).
Riverside (20-1) won the junior boys’ game 58-28, led by Brayeson Timms with 17 points, Cash Gillis with 16 and Kade Laird with 11. Corey Sullens scored 14 points for Hoxie.
Bay 71, Marmaduke 55BAY — Justin Brannen pumped in 36 points Tuesday night to lead Bay to a 71-55 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Evan Stotts added 17 points for the Yellowjackets. Hunter Tuberville led Marmaduke with 16 points, followed by Chandler Harrelson with 15 and Chance Mathis with 10.
Bay won the junior boys’ game 40-36 behind Kaden Hartley’s 22 points.
Cotter 62, Mammoth Spring 42MAMMOTH SPRING —Cotter defeated Mammoth Spring 62-42 Tuesday in senior boys’ basketball.
Brayden Cray scored 16 points for Mammoth Spring (10-12).