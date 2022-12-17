Honors roll in for Powell after banner season

Former Hoxie star ShunDerrick Powell earned third-team FCS All-America honors from The Associated Press after rushing for 1,508 yards and 18 touchdowns this season at North Alabama.

 North Alabama athletics

HOXIE — Postseason honors have been rolling in for former Hoxie football star ShunDerrick Powell, along with scholarship offers since he entered the transfer portal after a superb sophomore season at North Alabama.

Powell was announced earlier this week as a third-team selection at running back on The Associated Press FCS All-America team. Two other outlets also selected Powell as an All-American after a season in which he was named Atlantic Sun Conference co-Offensive Player of the Year.

