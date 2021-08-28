HARRISBURG — Quarterback Samuel Moore ran for one touchdown and threw for another Friday night as Harrisburg defeated neighboring rival Cross County 28-8 in high school football.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Hornets struck twice in the second for a 14-0 halftime lead. Brylan Honeycutt scored Harrisburg’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run and Moore kept on a 4-yard touchdown run.
Moore’s 8-yard touchdown pass to Justin Clem extended Harrisburg’s lead to 20-0 in the third quarter. Harrisburg's Will Cronin scored on a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter and the Hornets added the two-point conversion.
The Thunderbirds scored on a late touchdown pass.