Hornets pull away from Hurricane in second half

JONESBORO — Jonesboro stayed with the state's No. 1-ranked team for two quarters Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.
The second half belonged to Bryant, which pulled away to win 43-14 and claim its 46th consecutive victory over an in-state opponent.
Jonesboro (1-4, 0-2 7A-Central) trailed only 14-7 at halftime. The Hurricane scored a defensive touchdown in the second quarter as sophomore linebacker Markeice Stafford ripped the ball away from Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker and returned the fumble 26 yards for a touchdown.
Bryant (4-0, 2-0 conference) scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to pull away from the Hurricane.
The Hornets struck first, driving 64 yards in eight plays. James Martin scored on a 13-yard run as Bryant took a 7-0 lead with 7:24 left in the first quarter.
Jonesboro's defense held on downs later in the period and made an even bigger play in the second as Walker rolled to his right on a pass play, pursued by Caleb Smith. Stafford pried the ball from Walker's hands and sprinted to the end zone with 10:42 left in the second quarter.
Will Barnett's extra point pulled the Hurricane into a 7-7 tie.
Jonesboro lost a fumble deep in Bryant's end of the field later in the second quarter. The Hornets drove 92 yards in nine plays to take the lead, scoring on Walker's 33-yard pass to Cason Trickey with 2:21 left in the second quarter.
Bryant asserted itself after taking the second-half kickoff, driving 75 yards in eight plays. Martin scored on an 8-yard run.
Daniel Anderson capped the Hornets' next scoring drive on a 1-yard run. Walker found Donald Miller on a 41-yard touchdown pass at the 1:19 mark of the third quarter, extending Bryant's lead to 35-7.
Down 43-7, the Hurricane scored its second touchdown with 49 seconds remaining as Rylan Jones threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Averyon Sanders.
Jonesboro travels to Fort Smith Northside (2-3, 1-1) next Friday.