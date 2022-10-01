Hornets pull away from Hurricane in second half

Jonesboro's Markeice Stafford takes the football away from Bryant quarterback Jordan Walker before scoring on a 26-yard fumble return during the second quarter of Friday's game at Cooksey-Johns Feld. Bryant, ranked No. 1 in the state, pulled away in the second half for a 43-14 victory.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro stayed with the state's No. 1-ranked team for two quarters Friday night at Cooksey-Johns Field.

The second half belonged to Bryant, which pulled away to win 43-14 and claim its 46th consecutive victory over an in-state opponent.