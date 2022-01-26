Hot-shooting Hurricane too much for Raiders

JONESBORO — Jonesboro had too much firepower for Nettleton even on a night when Hurricane head coach Wes Swift was disappointed in his team’s defense.
The Hurricane hit 13 shots from the 3-point line Tuesday night at Raider Gym in rolling to an 82-66 victory, its 20th in a row against 5A-East conference opponents.
Junior forward Isaac Harrell hit four 3s on the way to 22 points for Jonesboro (16-3, 6-0 conference). Junior guard Deion Buford-Wesson also sank four 3s while scoring 17 points and senior guard Jesse Washington connected for three 3s and 15 points.
Senior guard Quion Williams drilled two more 3s in adding 14 points for the Hurricane, which will play Marion on Friday for the 5A-East lead.
“I thought tonight we were a lot better offensively than we were defensively. Tonight is probably the most disappointed I’ve been in us defensively,” Swift said. “Credit to them for driving the ball downhill, as we knew they would. We gave up way too many free throws tonight, so I’m disappointed in that, but love our energy. There’s a lot of good tonight, but in the whole scheme of things I don’t know that we got better overall.”
Jonesboro made eight 3s, four in each quarter, in building a 44-21 halftime lead. The Hurricane led by as many as 29 points, 72-43, in the fourth quarter.
Nettleton (15-6, 3-3) avoided the application of the sportsmanship rule by scoring 45 points in the second half. The Raiders finished with the second-highest point total yielded by Jonesboro all season.
Nettleton coach Aaron Deaton was pleased with his team’s effort after a rough start against the state’s second-ranked team overall.
“You can talk about it in practice, you can throw eight guys out there, but you can’t simulate it. Obviously we have the utmost respect for their program and Coach Swift, the job he’s done, and they’re just so athletic, just get up in you,” Deaton said. “I thought after the first 10 minutes of clock time, once we finally calmed down and stopped over-dribbling, we were good. I thought the second half offensively was probably the best we’ve played.”
Washington scored 11 points, connecting for three 3s, as Jonesboro took a 22-8 halftime lead. Buford-Wesson hit three more 3s in an 11-point second quarter.
Both Washington and Harrell had 13 points by halftime, combining for more points than the Raiders had as a team in the first half.
“You had Isaac, you had Jesse, you had Deion all making shots. When we have that many people making shots from the perimeter, we can be really good,” Swift said. “Our whole conversation at halftime was about the 21 points we had given up. We felt like 10 of them were just off of us not communicating and we were really disappointed in that.”
The teams traded runs in the third quarter, Jonesboro outscoring Nettleton by a point in the period to lead 67-43 going to the fourth quarter.
DaVares Whitaker scored 23 points to lead the Raiders, 14 coming in the second half. Andre Davis scored 12 of his 19 points in the second half and Brandon Anderson scored all 11 of his points after halftime. Whitaker finished with seven rebounds and Curtez Smith led the Raiders with eight.
Deaton said he was proud of his team’s response to adversity in the second half.
“It was a fork in the road. You’re either going to come out and battle, make it close, or they’re going to boat race you by 50,” Deaton said. “I was proud of those seniors – Brandon Anderson, DaVares Whitaker, Andre Davis, who probably had the best game of his career, and Jeremiah Turner. Those guys just decided we weren’t going to get blown out. You want to win the game, but I felt like we got better in the second half.”
The first half of conference play ends Friday with both the Hurricane and Raiders playing at home. Nettleton will host Searcy for homecoming, with the boys teams playing before the girls in the varsity doubleheader.
Jonesboro and Marion are ranked first and fourth, respectively, in Class 5A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
“You’re going to have two teams sitting at 6-0,” Swift said. “We kind of have the pressure on us because we’re trying to protect home floor.”