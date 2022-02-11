HOXIE — Three more Hoxie Mustangs are headed into college football.
Quarterback Cade Forrester has signed with Arkansas-Monticello, while linemen Jalen Chappell and Jarrett Thompson signed with William Penn and Lyon, respectively. Four players off last season’s Class 3A state quarterfinal team have signed with college teams since the end of the season, bringing the total to 38 Mustangs who have signed during Tom Sears’ 23 years as head coach.
Hoxie held a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon to recognize Forrester, Chappell and Thompson.
“I’m so proud of these guys. The main thing that comes to mind with all three is just great teammates,” Sears said. “Through their whole careers, each one of them has had different issues where they could have been about themselves, and they were great teammates. They all battled through different processes and this, to me, was a direct result of being a great teammate. They had great individual careers that enabled them to do this, too, which makes you proud.”
Forrester said UAM recruited him as a quarterback. He switched from slot receiver to quarterback as a senior, running for 1,121 yards and 14 touchdowns and passing for 1,661 yards and 23 touchdowns. Forrester also played defensive back for the Mustangs.
Hoxie offensive coordinator Cole Sears also played quarterback for UAM, starting three seasons for the Boll Weevils after learning the position under his father with the Mustangs. Forrester said both Tom and Cole Sears have had a big impact on him.
“They helped me tremendously. They were a big part of my life,” Forrester said. “Since seventh grade, they’ve helped me working out, just getting me on the field.”
Forrester is a two-time all-conference player and was an all-state selection in 2021. Tom Sears said it’s special to see Forrester follow in his son’s footsteps with the Boll Weevils.
“He had a lot of interest throughout the summer, a lot of people on him, but some of them were hit or miss about quarterback. It’s funny that it was a lot of the same thing with Cole,” Sears said. “Coach (Hud) Jackson and Coach (Kyle) Shipp believed in Cole at UAM. He went to UAM and I would not change anything in his career down there. I feel like Cade is going to have the same opportunity to do that. It’s kind of funny how it’s all fallen in pace.”
Chappell was a two-time all-conference honoree who earned all-state honors as a senior. He played left tackle for the Mustangs, grading 87 percent for the season with 29 knockdown blocks.
Sears said two Hoxie players signed 10 years ago with William Penn, an NAIA school in Oskaloosa, Iowa, so he is familiar with Statesmen head coach Todd Hafner.
“He’s a great guy, straightforward with you. I just think for what they do, Jalen is a great fit,” Sears said. “He’s a physical offensive lineman, a tremendous kid with character. There’s no doubt in my mind that he’s going to go up there and do really well.”
Chappell said William Penn recruited him with offensive guard in mind.
“I went up there for a visit and just getting to know the coaches and the facility, everything, I felt like they welcomed me there,” Chappell said. “They really cared about me, not as just a football player but a student in general.”
Thompson earned all-conference honors while playing center for the Mustangs last fall. He graded at 75 percent for the season on the offensive line and also saw playing time at defensive end.
“Jarrett’s academics are high and that played a big part in being able to go to Lyon,” Sears said. “He felt a connection to Lyon early on and Coach (Chris) Douglas did a fantastic job of recruiting him.”
Thompson said Lyon is looking at offensive guard and defensive end as possible positions for him.
“I love the coaching staff, I love the type of environment,” Thompson said. “I felt at home, like it was at Hoxie, and it’s not too far away from home.”