HOXIE — Hoxie celebrated senior night Thursday with a 25-17, 25-21, 25-14 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-Northeast volleyball.
Ellery Gillham finished with 11 kills and three blocks for the Lady Mustangs (20-2, 12-0 conference). Kailey Moody was 27-for-27 serving with five aces, eight kills, seven digs and 32 assists.
Cara Forrester had a double-double of 10 kills and 14 assists for Hoxie. Chloe Prater contributed five kills and five digs; Bailey Prater was 14-for-14 serving with four kills, nine digs and three blocks; and Bella Brady added two aces and six digs.
Chloe Davis finished with nine kills, nine digs and two aces for Walnut Ridge. Avery Anderson added five kills for the Lady Bobcats.
Also for Walnut Ridge, Holly Berry served two aces to go with 10 digs; Kinley Davis added seven assists and nine digs; Emma Aaron came up with five digs; and Maddie Burris produced six assists.
Hoxie also won the junior high match 25-17, 25-20 and the junior B game.
Marion 3, Jonesboro 0
JONESBORO — Marion swept Jonesboro 25-18, 25-20, 25-15 Thursday night to clinch a share of the 5A-East conference volleyball championship.
The Patriots improved to 12-0 in the conference.
Mollie McCoy led Jonesboro (20-4, 9-2 conference) with five kills and five blocks. Jayden Hughes added four kills, four blocks and 11 digs for the Lady Hurricane.
Emmalee McLoy was 12-of-13 serving with nine assists. Anna Parker added 18 digs; Ella Tagupa was 10-of-10 serving with 10 assists, 11 digs and two blocks; and Maddie Johnson and Caroline Hughes had three blocks each.
Marion won the JV game 25-23.
Westside 3, Pocahontas 0
JONESBORO — Westside cruised past Pocahontas 25-6, 25-12, 25-16 Thursday in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Lanie Welch finished with nine kills to lead the Lady Warriors (14-8-2, 11-3 conference). Ashley Kercheval added six kills; Abby Manley finished with five kills and five digs; Sydney Pickering came up with eight digs; Laynee Montgomery registered four kills and 11 assists; and Georgia Spinks had five assists.
Brookland 3, Blytheville 0
BLYTHEVILLE — Talyn Hafer recorded 10 kills and Charlie Stallings finished with seven Thursday as Brookland cruised to a 25-2, 25-3, 25-7 sweep of Blytheville in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Lia Hendrix and Haley Hammett served five aces each for the Lady Bearcats (17-7, 12-2 conference). JayCee Burns served four aces.
Brookland won the junior high game 25-17, 25-6. Emery Booker served five aces and had five kills; Evan Polsgrove added four kills; and Caroline Canada finished with six assists.
Brookland also won the senior B, junior B and seventh-grade contests.
Trumann 3, Highland 2
TRUMANN — Isabella Davis, Jayda Halfacre and Tonia Barnes all finished with double-digit kills Thursday to lead Trumann to a 25-17, 16-25, 22-25, 27-25, 15-12 victory over Highland in 4A-Northeast volleyball.
Davis finished with 15 kills, eight digs and two aces for the Lady Wildcats, who improved to 7-7 in conference play. Halfacre added 14 kills and 12 digs, while Barnes finished with 12 kills and six digs.
Anna Lebo led Trumann in digs with 48. Carlie Jo Hicks produced 26 assists, 18 digs and two aces, while Annaleigh Penter finished with 22 assists and 15 digs.
Highland won the junior high match 16-25, 25-21, 15-8. Devon Andrews finished with five kills, nine aces, 10 digs and four assists for Trumann. Keely Beavers recorded 17 digs.