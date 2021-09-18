HOXIE — Cade Forrester threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Hoxie past Gosnell 33-6 Friday night.
Forrester was 8-of-13 passing for 133 yards and four touchdowns. He added 63 yards and another touchdown on 23 carries for the Mustangs (3-0).
In three games, Forrester has accounted for 14 touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing) as well as 884 yards of total offense.
Hoxie opened the scoring on Forrester’s 30-yard touchdown pass and Jalen Chappell’s extra point with 6:34 left in the first quarter. Gosnell (0-2) closed within 7-6 on Floyd Williams’ 72-yard touchdown run with 11:36 remaining in the second quarter.
The Mustangs scored three touchdowns in the final seven minutes of the second quarter, starting on Forrester’s 19-yard pass to Seth Brooks with 6:16 remaining.
Forrester scored on a 12-yard run at the 3:40 mark, then threw the two-point pass to Brooks. Forrester found Brooks on a 5-yard touchdown pass with nine seconds remaining to set Hoxie’s 27-6 halftime lead.
Hoxie scored the only points of the second half on Forrester’s 12-yard pass to Xander Ball with 7:55 remaining in the game.
Brooks added 62 yards on 16 carries. Ball caught five passes for 79 yards.